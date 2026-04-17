EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Terrified' of the One 'Guest' Barred Forever From Entering Andrew Windsor's New Home

The disgraced ex-duke relocated there following his removal from Royal Lodge and the stripping of his royal titles in November 2025 over his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He is currently living at the property while renovations continue at Marsh Farm in Wolferton, where he is expected to move later this spring.

Sources said Charles' aversion to cats has only reinforced existing estate rules prohibiting them from living with Andrew to keep him company alongside the seven dogs he keeps there.

One insider told us: "Charles' unease around cats goes back decades and has never really diminished – if anything, it has become a more fixed part of who he is.

"It is not something he has ever grown out of, and within royal households, it has effectively translated into an unspoken rule that cats are simply not welcome in living spaces he influences over."