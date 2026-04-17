EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Terrified' of the One 'Guest' Barred Forever From Entering Andrew Windsor's New Home
April 17 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to be deeply uneasy about the presence of cats near royal residences – with sources claiming the monarch's long-standing aversion has contributed to upholding a strict and permanent ban on the animals at the ex-Prince Andrew's new home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles, 77, is understood to have maintained a lifelong dislike of felines – a trait that has become increasingly relevant as Andrew, 66, adjusts to life at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.
King Orders Strict Sandringham Cat Ban
The disgraced ex-duke relocated there following his removal from Royal Lodge and the stripping of his royal titles in November 2025 over his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
He is currently living at the property while renovations continue at Marsh Farm in Wolferton, where he is expected to move later this spring.
Sources said Charles' aversion to cats has only reinforced existing estate rules prohibiting them from living with Andrew to keep him company alongside the seven dogs he keeps there.
One insider told us: "Charles' unease around cats goes back decades and has never really diminished – if anything, it has become a more fixed part of who he is.
"It is not something he has ever grown out of, and within royal households, it has effectively translated into an unspoken rule that cats are simply not welcome in living spaces he influences over."
'This Goes Beyond a Mild Dislike'
The source continued: "For Charles, this goes beyond a mild dislike or personal preference – there is a genuine discomfort there that shapes decisions. Because of that, the possibility of a cat being brought into Andrew's residence is not even up for discussion; it is treated as a complete non-starter from the outset."
Andrew has surrounded himself with dogs at his temporary new home, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis Muick and Sandy, which he shares responsibility for with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66.
A source said: "Andrew has leaned heavily on his dogs as constant companions, especially given how dramatically his circumstances have changed, and they have become central to his daily routine."
Another insider added: "They are effectively his closest company now, and he is committed to maintaining the level of care they were accustomed to during the Queen's lifetime."
Wildlife Protection and Rigid Sandringham Rules
Despite this, strict regulations govern life on the Sandringham estate.
One palace aide said, "Andrew may have brought his dogs with him, but there are very clear limits to what is permitted, and the ban on cats is one of the most rigid rules in place. It might sound like a small detail, but it reflects the wider reality that Andrew is no longer in control of his environment in the way he once was."
The restrictions are rooted in long-standing wildlife protection policies designed to safeguard local bird populations, with cats viewed as a particular risk.
Dogs, by contrast, are allowed under controlled conditions, reflecting the royal family's historic affinity for canines.
From Queen Elizabeth's corgis to Charles' own lagotto romagnolo, Snuff, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and Prince William, 43, with their cocker spaniel Orla, dogs remain a defining feature of royal life.
'You Couldn't Push the Dogs Away'
Former royal chef Darren McGrady has previously described the prominence of dogs in the household, saying: "The dining room was right next to the kitchen, and we knew when the Queen was coming through for lunch because the door was always open and the dogs would be herded into the kitchen.
"I could feel as many as 12 in the royal dining room and six in the staff room, all the while navigating around the dogs, which were jumping for tidbits. You couldn't push the dogs away, for the Queen would hear them yelp in the next room and know what was going on."
Sources said the contrast between Andrew's past life and his current situation is stark.
One insider said, "Where he once had considerable freedom, he is now operating within a tightly controlled framework where even small personal choices like owning a cat are subject to huge oversight and approvals from above.
"The environment he is in now reflects a very different reality – one shaped by rules, restrictions, and a much narrower sense of autonomy than he was ever used to before."