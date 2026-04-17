EXCLUSIVE: Brian Hooker Appears to Be 'Avoiding Investigation' After Missing Wife Lynette 'Fell Overboard' at Sea — As He Makes Quick Exit From Bahamas, Top Attorney Claims

Lynette, 55, has not been seen since falling overboard off their small dinghy and into choppy waters Easter weekend. Bryan, 59, has been labeled a person of interest in his wife's disappearance and was brought in for questioning by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

However, after several days in custody, he was released without any charges. Almost immediately, he left the islands for an undisclosed location to take care of his sick mom.

Brian's sudden departure seems fishy to maritime lawyer Michael Winkleman, Partner at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., who told Radar it's not a smart look.

"It sends a message, in my opinion, that if he leaves, he is trying to somehow avoid the investigation," Winkleman said. "Every action Hooker takes plays a role in the court of public opinion."