EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Intent on Making One Huge Move That Could Finally Shatter Her and Harry's Marriage'

Meghan Markle is said to be pushing for a move to Los Angeles – a decision insiders told RadarOnline.com could place fresh strain on her marriage to Prince Harry as tensions grow over their future in California. Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, have lived in their $29million Montecito estate since 2020, after stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the US with their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

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Meghan Markle Pushes for Hollywood Comeback Move

Source: Mega Markle believes her Montecito estate is 'too isolated' for her Hollywood comeback, according to sources.

The cavernous property, complete with extensive grounds and luxury amenities, was intended to provide privacy and a quieter life for the family. However, sources said ambitious Markle now believes the location is too isolated from the entertainment industry, with frequent trips to Los Angeles for meetings becoming increasingly impractical. Insiders suggested the proposed move is rooted in Markle's relentless drive to re-establish herself more centrally within Hollywood. One insider told us: "Meghan has reached a point where she believes proximity to Los Angeles is no longer optional but necessary if she is going to properly re-establish herself in showbiz. "From her perspective, being based in Montecito creates a physical and professional distance that limits spontaneous meetings, networking opportunities, and the kind of day-to-day presence that drives momentum in Hollywood."

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Montecito Living No Longer Works for Meghan Markle

Source: Mega The move is seen as essential for Markle to re-establish herself as a central 'showbiz' figure.

"She is very focused on putting herself back at the center of where things are happening, rather than observing from the sidelines," the source claimed. "In her mind, success in the entertainment business comes from being visible, accessible, and embedded in the circles that can make that happen, and that is something she feels she cannot fully achieve while remaining removed from the core of the showbiz scene in LA." Another insider added, "Meghan is becoming increasingly aware that being based in Montecito keeps her at a distance from the key people and conversations that drive business and creative opportunities. That sense of being on the outside looking in is starting to feel limiting, and it is something she finds more frustrating as time goes on. "From her perspective, Montecito serves more as a peaceful getaway than a practical hub for advancing her career." "While it offers privacy and comfort, she does not see it as a place that supports the kind of momentum or visibility she is aiming for at this stage, which is why it feels out of step with her ambitions," the source explained.

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Prince Harry Resists Return to High Profile Life

Source: Mega Prince Harry allegedly feels 'uneasy' as relocating closer to the spotlight contradicts his desire for privacy.

However, the idea of relocating is said to have created huge friction with Harry, who had envisioned a different life in the US. A source claimed: "Harry's whole motivation for leaving the UK was to step away from the constant spotlight and the pressures that came with royal life, not to find himself immersed in another version of that same high-profile, celebrity-focused environment. "He was looking for a quieter, more grounded existence where he could have real privacy and space away from public scrutiny." The insider noted: "For him, the idea of relocating closer to Los Angeles feels like a step back into exactly the kind of world he made such a conscious effort to leave behind. It is not just a practical concern – it genuinely makes him uneasy because it represents a lifestyle he has been trying to distance himself from for years."

'It Could Genuinely Shatter Their Marriage'

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Source: Mega Markle's recent cameo in an Amazon MGM movie has sparked rumors of a major return to acting.