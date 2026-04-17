Pima County Sheriff Agency's 'Nancy Has Been Located' Post Sparks Backlash Over Misleading Message — 'Deliberate and Evil'

On April 16, the PSCD shared a missing persons flyer on X in the same format as the one they used to announce Nancy's disappearance on February 1.

Only this one was for a woman named Nancy Radakovich, an 82-year-old with a build similar to, and eye and hair color matching, the Today host's 84-year-old mom.

She was last seen driving her silver Toyota sedan in an area south of Tucson's Catalina Foothills Estates, close to where Nancy Guthrie lived.

It sparked panic that there might have been a connection between the two missing women, as one person wrote, "WTF is happening in your city – everyone is taking grandmas," under the initial post, while a second added, "Why are so many elderly Nancy’s missing from Pima County?"