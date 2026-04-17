Pima County Sheriff Agency's 'Nancy Has Been Located' Post Sparks Backlash Over Misleading Message — 'Deliberate and Evil'
April 17 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is under fire once again for a major misstep in Nancy Guthrie's abduction case, which has been called "deliberate and evil," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The department sparked chaos after blasting out a celebratory X post declaring "Nancy has been located" over a missing persons flyer – but failed to mention it was a completely different vulnerable adult with a different last name, not Savannah Guthrie's still-missing mother.
Another Missing 'Nancy' in Pima County, Arizona
On April 16, the PSCD shared a missing persons flyer on X in the same format as the one they used to announce Nancy's disappearance on February 1.
Only this one was for a woman named Nancy Radakovich, an 82-year-old with a build similar to, and eye and hair color matching, the Today host's 84-year-old mom.
She was last seen driving her silver Toyota sedan in an area south of Tucson's Catalina Foothills Estates, close to where Nancy Guthrie lived.
It sparked panic that there might have been a connection between the two missing women, as one person wrote, "WTF is happening in your city – everyone is taking grandmas," under the initial post, while a second added, "Why are so many elderly Nancy’s missing from Pima County?"
PCSD's 'Evil' Post Sparked a Major 'Nancy' Confusion
The PCSD made a big gaffe when, later, in a separate post, it announced, "Update: Nancy has been located," with the final word spelled out in large red letters across the original missing persons flyer.
Followers of the account were outraged about how the department handled the post.
"I LITERALLY THOUGHT THIS WAS NANCY GUTHRIE. THE WAY MY HEART JUST DROPPED!" one user commented, while a second scoffed, "You need to fire your social media manager. This was so out of touch!"
"Could've used her whole name. Glad she is found, but this seems deliberate," a third person huffed.
"No wonder Guthrie's case has gone to s---... They can't even communicate to the public appropriately," a fourth user observed.
Sheriff Chris Nanos' Various Blunders in Nancy Guthrie Investigation
It's the latest blunder for the department led by embattled Sheriff Chris Nanos, who has been repeatedly slammed over the handling of Nancy's abduction probe.
Critics blasted Nanos for allegedly releasing the crime scene far too quickly, allowing reporters to stroll up to the front door within 48 hours, where chilling blood stains were still visible on the porch.
He also gave conflicting information during news conferences and interviews with reporters.
The sheriff was accused of sparking a behind-the-scenes "turf war" with the FBI, reportedly sending key evidence, including crucial DNA, to a private Florida lab his department was contracted with, effectively sidelining the bureau’s elite Quantico facility.
The DNA evidence has finally been sent to the FBI's lab as of April 17 for advanced testing, as initial results from the Florida facility found no matches because it was a "mixed" sample from two or more people.
Nancy Guthrie Still Missing After 75 Days
An effort to recall Nanos was launched on March 12 by Republican congressional candidate Daniel Butierez, who blasted the lawman as a “national embarrassment."
Meanwhile, Nancy has now been missing for 75 days with no major breaks in the chilling case and still no suspect or clear motive behind the brazen abduction from her bed in the early morning hours of February 1.
Investigators did manage to recover a brief snippet of Nest doorbell footage with help from Google, showing a masked man wearing dark gloves and a holstered gun attempting to disable the device just before Nancy vanished, but the eerie clip has so far failed to generate any solid leads.
Savannah and her siblings offered a $1million reward for information leading to her mom's recovery in late February, but that too has done nothing towards the hunt for the perpetrator.