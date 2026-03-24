EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Demand Prince William Made When it Came to Naming His Daughter Princess Charlotte

The Prince of Wales, now 43, is said to have made a deeply personal request when choosing his daughter's name before her birth on May 2, 2015.

Diana, who died in 1997 aged 36 in a Paris car smash when William was 15, remained central to his thoughts as he and wife Catherine, 44, considered baby names.

Myers wrote at least one part of Charlotte's name had been chosen "long before" she arrived, adding William wanted his mother's name also to appear as a tribute.

"Catherine had her heart set on Alexander for a boy or Alexandra (also Queen Elizabeth's middle name) for a girl," Myers writes.

"William had privately voiced his preference for having a girl, and was keen to incorporate a tribute to his late mother, most likely in the form of a middle name."