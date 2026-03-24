EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Shocking List of Minor Reasons Andrew Windsor Sacked His Personal Protection Officers'

Andrew, 66, the former Duke of York, is currently under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 .

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor 's treatment of his personal protection officers has come under renewed scrutiny, with insiders revealing a list of seemingly minor infractions that allegedly led to staff being removed – even as investigators now seek to question former bodyguards over his links to Jeffrey Epstein .

As part of a widening probe prompted by newly released US Department of Justice documents, detectives are examining his past movements, including visits to Epstein's New York residence , and are expected to speak to members of his former security detail.

A source said: "There has always been a sense that Andrew could be extremely particular, even over trivial matters, and that created an environment where officers felt they were constantly walking on eggshells."

The insider added: "People are now looking back at how staff were treated, and it is striking how minor issues, from something as small as wearing the wrong aftershave to interacting too casually with the household, could lead to someone being removed from the detail."

According to one source familiar with Windsor's security arrangements, officers were reassigned for a "shocking list of minor reasons."

These allegedly included minders patting a royal child on the head, attempting to befriend the Queen's corgis, tying a tie in a way deemed unacceptable, breaking an ornament, or even "daring" to help themselves to sweets from bowls within royal residences.