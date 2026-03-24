EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Shocking List of Minor Reasons Andrew Windsor Sacked His Personal Protection Officers'
March 24 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor's treatment of his personal protection officers has come under renewed scrutiny, with insiders revealing a list of seemingly minor infractions that allegedly led to staff being removed – even as investigators now seek to question former bodyguards over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, 66, the former Duke of York, is currently under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
As part of a widening probe prompted by newly released US Department of Justice documents, detectives are examining his past movements, including visits to Epstein's New York residence, and are expected to speak to members of his former security detail.
Claims Surface of Strict and Unpredictable Working Environment
A source said: "There has always been a sense that Andrew could be extremely particular, even over trivial matters, and that created an environment where officers felt they were constantly walking on eggshells."
The insider added: "People are now looking back at how staff were treated, and it is striking how minor issues, from something as small as wearing the wrong aftershave to interacting too casually with the household, could lead to someone being removed from the detail."
According to one source familiar with Windsor's security arrangements, officers were reassigned for a "shocking list of minor reasons."
These allegedly included minders patting a royal child on the head, attempting to befriend the Queen's corgis, tying a tie in a way deemed unacceptable, breaking an ornament, or even "daring" to help themselves to sweets from bowls within royal residences.
Reluctance Among Former Officers to Cooperate
Despite that history, insiders suggest many former officers may be reluctant to cooperate fully with investigators.
One security source told us, "These roles came with a level of access and privilege that is rare in policing, overseas travel, downtime, and proximity to a senior royal created an environment that some found very appealing."
They added: "There is a real hesitation about speaking out now, because doing so could expose not only what they witnessed but also the benefits they enjoyed."
Another insider pointed to the culture within the protection teams. They noted: "There were moments where professional boundaries appeared to blur, and some officers became part of the social environment rather than remaining strictly observational."
The source explained: "That makes it more complicated now, because anyone coming forward risks scrutiny of their own conduct as well."
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Investigators are understood to be focusing on whether members of Windsor's team observed anything unusual during his association with Epstein.
One source said: "At its core, detectives are trying to piece together what was seen at the time and whether any details, however small, could help clarify the broader picture."
They added: "Even seemingly minor recollections could prove significant when combined with other evidence."
The outreach to former officers marks a notable shift, given the traditionally strict confidentiality surrounding royal protection. An insider said, "The fact investigators are approaching former members of these teams shows how seriously this is being taken.
"It suggests a determination to establish exactly what was known and whether anything may have been overlooked."
Andrew remains under investigation after being released by police, with the inquiry continuing to expand as authorities assess evidence spanning multiple jurisdictions and years. He is also preparing to move into a humble home after being booted from his grand $40million Royal Lodge residence by King Charles.