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Home > News > crime

Quadruple Amputee Loads Gun and Fires in Resurfaced Video After He's Charged With Shooting and Killing His Friend During 'Heated Argument'

dayton james webber
Source: Charles County Sheriff; daytonjwebber/youtube

Quadriplegic gun enthusiast Dayton James Webber is accused of shooting and killing his friend.

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March 24 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee has been charged with murder, RadarOnline.com can report, after allegedly shooting and killing a passenger in the car he was driving during an argument.

Dayton James Webber, who posted videos online of his fascination with guns, faces first and second-degree murder charges for the death of Bradrick Michael Wells in La Plata, Maryland, approximately 40 miles south of Washington, D.C.

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A Heated Argument Turned Deadly

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dayton james webber
Source: daytonjwebber/youtube

Dayton James Webber shared videos of himself with weapons on his YouTube channel.

According to police, Webber, who lost both of his arms and legs when he was 10 months old due to a severe bacterial infection, was driving three of his friends in his Tesla SUV late Sunday night.

The 27-year-old reportedly got into a heated fight with Wells, also 27, when the backseat passengers told police that Webber pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the head.

He then allegedly asked the two backseat passengers to help pull the victim out of the car, but they refused and fled the scene, eventually flagging down nearby police officers.

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Dayton James Webber's Friends Fled the Scene

dayton james webber
Source: daytonjwebber/youtube

He's charged with shooting his friend twice in the head after a fight.

All four men knew each other, according to a police press release.

After his friends ran, Webber jumped back in the car and sped away, still with the body next to him in the passenger's seat.

Two hours later, a person reported finding a body in a yard approximately 10 miles away. Responding officers found Wells and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Webber was found at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a medical issue and was arrested as a wanted fugitive. It remains unclear what led to the argument inside the vehicle before the fatal shooting.

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Dayton James Webber's Cornhole Career

dayton james webber
Source: American Cornhole League

Webber is also a professional cornhole player.

Webber is a professional cornhole player who excelled in a variety of sports despite his disabilities. According to his parents, doctors amputated his arms and legs when he was 10 months old to save his life after he contracted a blood infection that led to sepsis.

In a 2010 profile on ESPN.com, a then-12-year-old Webber discussed his love of competing, especially wrestling.

"I like wrestling better than any other sport," he said at the time. "I like using my strength and being fit. And I don't have to rely on other people to do stuff for me like you do in football. Sometimes when I watch my teammates in certain situations, I wish I had hands, but I just try to do things my own way."

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Source: daytonjwebber/youtube

Webber began his professional cornhole career in 2021. In a statement posted to social media on Monday, the American Cornhole League said it was aware of the allegations against Webber.

"We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing," it said in a statement. "We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime, the league will have no further comment."

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A Firearm Affection

dayton james webber
Source: daytonjwebber/youtube

Webber talked about living with his disability with ESPN.

In addition to sports, Webber also has an affection for firearms and has posted videos on his personal YouTube page, shooting both a handgun and a shotgun.

One video from 2024 featured Webber showing off his skills, loading, cocking, and firing a handgun, before turning to the camera with a wide grin.

He titled the video "No Hands No Feet Shooting 9mm Handgun!!!!"

As a child, he told ESPN he wanted to be a Secret Service agent, while stressing he just wanted to be treated the same as others.

"I'm human like everyone else," Wells said. "I get in the same trouble at home. I have the same rules.''

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