EXCLUSIVE: New Zendaya Feud — A-Lister 'Clashing' With 'Euphoria' Boss Over His 'Fixation On Raunchy Scenes' 

RadarOnline.com can reveal Zendaya, 29 – the Emmy -winning actress born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, who plays Rue Bennett in the controversial series – is understood to have grown frustrated with Levinson, 41, after production delays and creative disagreements linked to his work on The Idol, the controversial 2023 series starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye , known as The Weeknd.

Zendaya is said to be clashing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson – as well as her co-star Sydney Sweeney – over what insiders describe as his "fixation on raunchy scenes," as tensions simmer behind the long-delayed third season of the HBO drama.

A source familiar with the production told us: "Make no mistake – this is a new Zendaya feud – she has been clashing with Sam Levinson over his fixation on raunchy scenes, which filled The Idol and have always been a trademark of Euphoria."

Zendaya is understood to have sought answers from HBO bosses before things turned bitter.

The fallout is said to date back to 2023, when Levinson diverted attention from Euphoria's third season, leaving scripts unfinished and prompting concern among cast and network executives.

Zendaya questioned whether the show's tone drifted into the realm of exploitation.

The insider added: "Zendaya feels the tone has drifted too far now, into the realm of exploitation, and she is questioning whether Euphoria still reflects what it set out to be, or whether it is now simply soft porn, which she finds pathetic."

The same source said the dispute has been building for some time. They added: "There has been a strained relationship between Zendaya and Sam behind the scenes for some time, especially after he focused on The Idol while Euphoria was left hanging."

Zendaya kept wanting to know why that was allowed to happen but got no answers.

Initially close collaborators, Zendaya and Levinson were credited with shaping Euphoria into a cultural phenomenon, blending stylized visuals with storylines centered on addiction, identity and trauma among high school students.

But the partnership reportedly came under pressure after The Idol was widely criticized for its explicit content and alleged toxic production environment.