EXCLUSIVE: New Zendaya Feud — A-Lister 'Clashing' With 'Euphoria' Boss Over His 'Fixation On Raunchy Scenes'
April 20 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Zendaya is said to be clashing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson – as well as her co-star Sydney Sweeney – over what insiders describe as his "fixation on raunchy scenes," as tensions simmer behind the long-delayed third season of the HBO drama.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Zendaya, 29 – the Emmy-winning actress born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, who plays Rue Bennett in the controversial series – is understood to have grown frustrated with Levinson, 41, after production delays and creative disagreements linked to his work on The Idol, the controversial 2023 series starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd.
Zendaya and Sam Levinson Clash Over 'Euphoria's Direction
The fallout is said to date back to 2023, when Levinson diverted attention from Euphoria's third season, leaving scripts unfinished and prompting concern among cast and network executives.
Zendaya is understood to have sought answers from HBO bosses before things turned bitter.
A source familiar with the production told us: "Make no mistake – this is a new Zendaya feud – she has been clashing with Sam Levinson over his fixation on raunchy scenes, which filled The Idol and have always been a trademark of Euphoria."
Dispute Centered on Explicit Content Concerns
The insider added: "Zendaya feels the tone has drifted too far now, into the realm of exploitation, and she is questioning whether Euphoria still reflects what it set out to be, or whether it is now simply soft porn, which she finds pathetic."
The same source said the dispute has been building for some time. They added: "There has been a strained relationship between Zendaya and Sam behind the scenes for some time, especially after he focused on The Idol while Euphoria was left hanging."
Zendaya kept wanting to know why that was allowed to happen but got no answers.
Initially close collaborators, Zendaya and Levinson were credited with shaping Euphoria into a cultural phenomenon, blending stylized visuals with storylines centered on addiction, identity and trauma among high school students.
But the partnership reportedly came under pressure after The Idol was widely criticized for its explicit content and alleged toxic production environment.
Backlash From 'The Idol' Raises Stakes for 'Euphoria' Future
The series, which featured numerous graphic s-- scenes, was branded torture porn by critics and canceled after a single season.
According to industry reports, Zendaya became concerned her association with Levinson's broader creative direction risked damaging her clean public image, particularly as backlash against the show intensified online.
One Hollywood executive said fans had also started to turn against Levinson and were urging the actress to distance herself from his projects.
They added: "Audiences were questioning his judgment, and Zendaya was too."
Despite the tensions, Euphoria remains one of HBO's most high-profile dramas, having launched the careers of actors including Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney.
The show's graphic depiction of teenage life – including drug use and sexuality – has long divided opinion over whether it serves as a cautionary tale or veers into exploitation.
Production Challenges and Cast Dynamics Complicate Season Three
Production on the third season has faced further complications following the deaths of cast members Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, whose final scenes were filmed before the latter actor's death.
The new series, set five years after the previous instalment, shifts the characters into adulthood, with storylines exploring crime, relationships and identity in a harsher, more uncertain world.
Zendaya's portrayal of drug addict Rue continues to anchor the series, with early scenes depicting the character engaged in drug trafficking across the Mexican border.
Other storylines include Cassie, played by Sweeney, navigating a turbulent relationship with Nate, portrayed by Elordi, as the show leans into darker and more provocative territory.
They include a plot showing Sweeney's character turning to OnlyFans to make cash – which a source told us Zendaya also views as "mere titillation on Sam's part."
Industry observers also said the evolving tone of Euphoria reflects Levinson's broader creative instincts, but also risks alienating audiences who were drawn to its earlier emotional depth.
Zendaya is also said to be warring with Sweeney due to their massive political divide – with Sweeney linked to the Republicans and Zendaya a die-hard Trump hater.