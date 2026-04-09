Sweeney Sweeney and Zendaya Rift Rumors Explode after Feuding Co-Stars Kept Apart at 'Euphoria 3' Premiere — 'Their Tensions Go Way Back'
April 9 2026, Updated 9:03 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya added more fuel to rumors the co-stars are embroiled in a bitter feud after they were kept apart at the Euphoria 3 premiere.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actresses appeared to avoid each other at the star-studded event on Tuesday night, which came as no surprise to some of their colleagues.
'Ban On Asking About Tensions'
An insider told The Sun: "Euphoria bosses are all too aware the pair do not get along. There were tensions way back … Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3.
"During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera.
"There is a complete ban on journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney."
The main reason behind their rumored rift involves Zendaya's fiancé, actor Tom Holland.
The source claimed: "It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.
"That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then."
'This Rivalry Will Run And Run'
Once friendly, Zendaya and Sweeney’s tension appears to have built up over the years.
Last month, fans noticed how Sweeney was noticeably missing from a Euphoria group photo promoting the new season.
"There will be a sigh of relief when Euphoria is over and they can go their separate ways,” the insider said of the actresses. "But they both have decades left in Hollywood and this rivalry will inevitably run and run."
Their political differences has also been factor, given Sweeney's MAGA links.
The insider added: "I'’s not like they have had a big bust-up, but Zendaya has quietly distanced herself from Syd.
"Their politics are wildly different.
'Zendaya Doesn’t Want To Be Associated With A Trump Supporter'
"It’s a bit of a headache because Zendaya doesn’t want to be associated with a Trump supporter."
In 2020, Zendaya posted on Instagram, "Vote this MF out," about President Trump. Two years later, Sweeney, 28, shared photos from her mom’s 60th hoedown-themed birthday party where guests were decked out in MAGA-style hats.
In July, the Christy actress even got a shout-out from Trump after her American Eagle denim partnership caused a stir. Titled Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans, the campaign sparked a debate about Western beauty standards and "woke culture."
"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. "The jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sydney!"
Despite the fallout, Sweeney was all smiles while hitting the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday night. She snapped pics with fellow cast members including Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Hunter Schafer as they made their way down the interview line.
Zendaya, meanwhile, arrived fashionably late, narrowly avoiding a run-in with Sweeney. Their co-star and a former flame of Zendaya’s, Jacob Elordi, was also late to the carpet, skipping interviews and only posing for photos.
Zendaya also skipped the cast’s official after-party at Chateau Marmont later in the night.