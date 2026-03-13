'Euphoria' Row Explodes: Sydney Sweeney Excluded from Season 3 Cast Photo Call Amid Rumors of Rift with Zendaya

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has been left out of a Season 3 cast photo, amid rumors of tension with co-star Zendaya .

Zendaya poses up with Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, but Sweeney is nowhere to be seen.

The picture features on a new promo video released by HBO ahead of the Season 3 release, and provides fresh scrutiny on claims Zendaya, 29, "refused to stand next to her (Sweeney)" while they were on press calls for this series' third season.

At the start of the clip, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow can be seen all cozied up and affectionate with each other, but Sweeney was nowhere to be seen.

Fans took to social media to spell out how glaring Sweeney's omission was following the controversies that plagued the actress in 2025.