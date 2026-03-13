Your tip
'Euphoria' Row Explodes: Sydney Sweeney Excluded from Season 3 Cast Photo Call Amid Rumors of Rift with Zendaya

picture of Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya and Euphoria cast
Source: MEGA/@hbomax;Instagram

Sydney Sweeney was missing from a cast photo ahead of 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere amid rumored rift with Zendaya.

March 13 2026, Updated 10:19 a.m. ET

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has been left out of a Season 3 cast photo, amid rumors of tension with co-star Zendaya.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sweeney, 28, was notably absent from a group image featuring the HBO series' major stars.

Where Is Sweeney?

picture of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow
Source: @hbomax;Instagram

Zendaya poses up with Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, but Sweeney is nowhere to be seen.

The picture features on a new promo video released by HBO ahead of the Season 3 release, and provides fresh scrutiny on claims Zendaya, 29, "refused to stand next to her (Sweeney)" while they were on press calls for this series' third season.

At the start of the clip, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow can be seen all cozied up and affectionate with each other, but Sweeney was nowhere to be seen.

Fans took to social media to spell out how glaring Sweeney's omission was following the controversies that plagued the actress in 2025.

Fans Notice Sweeney's Exclusion

Source: @hbomax;Instagram

Cast photo revealed on video promo.

One user wrote: "Perioddd Sydney didn't make the group photo," while another said, "Notice how Sydney wasn't in the group photo."

A third commented: "I'm not even mad about Sydney being excluded from the group photo, it's Barbie I'm missing. BRING BACK KAT."

A fourth chimed in: "Sydney being too iconic to show up with these newgens omg," while another person speculated as to the cause of her absence, "lmao Zendaya said NO promo with Sydney, and she meant it."

However, a production source told TMZ that Sweeney was off shooting a scene while the snap was taken, rather being excluded over the alleged feud.

Rumored Rift Over Sweeney's Republican Links

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney and Zendaya have reportedly clashed over the star's MAGA links.

RadarOnline.com previously reported tensions between them on set reached fever pitch, and they don't see eye to eye anymore because of their different political views.

Last year, Sweeney was discovered to be a registered Republican and received praise from President Donald Trump and other top MAGA supporters after she found herself at the center of a controversial ad for American Eagle, where many accused her of promoting white supremacy and eugenics.

On the other hand, Zendaya has voiced her disapproval of the billionaire politician, even posting "Vote this MF out" during the 2020 election.

picture of Zendaya and Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Zendaya reportedly doesn't trust Sweeney around her partner, Tom Holland.

Zendaya’s partner, Tom Holland, could also be a reason why the actresses are not on speaking terms, as a source revealed in January that she "doesn’t trust" Sweeney around him.

"Zendaya wasn't thrilled when Tom and Sydney would strike up conversations during filming last year," the source shared, per Star Magazine.

"It feels unnecessary at best and disrespectful at worst, given that Sydney and Zendaya don’t get along and actively avoid each other."

"Tom is naturally very friendly and chatty, so when he’s around, he makes an effort with everyone — that’s just who he is," the insider continued.

"Zendaya isn’t trying to tell him who he can talk to, but with Sydney, she doesn’t want someone who she doesn’t necessarily trust getting close to her fiancé."

