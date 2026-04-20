Monica Lewinsky's Bedroom Bombshell: Podcaster Drops NSFW Confession Nearly Three Decades After Then-White House Intern's Affair With Bill Clinton Shocked the World

Beyond the humor, the episode touches on the complicated reality of growing up in the public eye; something both women have experienced firsthand.

Lewinsky, who has spent years reshaping her narrative following the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, has become a leading voice in conversations around shame, media scrutiny, and reclaiming identity.

At the time, Lewinsky contemplated suicide due to the media and told The Times in January, "the public humiliation was excruciating; life was almost unbearable."

Lewinsky has also spoken about efforts to reshape how the scandal that defined her is remembered.

What was once widely referred to as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal has, in recent years, been reconsidered through a different lens.

There have been attempts "to rebrand the whole narrative as 'the Clinton scandal' or 'the Clinton impeachment' or other taglines more in keeping with the original power dynamic," she told the outlet.

Now 52, Lewinsky has adopted her own shorthand, referring to that chapter simply as "98."

"I'm sure a psychologist could tell us what it means to label something and put it into a container," she added.