Monica Lewinsky's Bedroom Bombshell: Podcaster Drops NSFW Confession Nearly Three Decades After Then-White House Intern's Affair With Bill Clinton Shocked the World
April 20 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET
Nearly three decades after her affair with Bill Clinton made global headlines, Monica Lewinsky delivered a surprising bedroom bombshell of her own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a candid snippet of her Reclaiming podcast episode with Lena Dunham – set to release on April 21 – Lewinsky laughed through a series of NSFW moments as the conversation veered into deeply personal and raunchy territory.
A Raunchy Turn in the Conversation
"If people knew who I was blowing when I was 21. Do you know? I mean, it's so dark," Dunham said, prompting laughter as Lewinsky jumped in to reference the moment appearing in the actress' new book, Famesick.
"So, well, you talk about it in the book, right? I mean, I have it finished, but I am, I'm –" Lewinsky began, before Dunham confirmed: "Yes. You're in there."
"I'm in there," Lewinsky replied.
'A Fellow Blow--- Queen'
Dunham then took things a step further, joking about how she describes herself in Famesick.
"And don't I refer to myself as a blow--- queen?" she said, as Lewinsky immediately responded, "Yes, I know. I was like, that's what I thought," gesturing between the two of them.
"I love to meet a fellow blow--- queen," Dunham praised. "And I never dreamed that I would meet. The best. The best."
Monica Lewinsky Embraces the Moment
Lewinsky kept the tone playful, laughing along while gently deflecting the praise.
"I'm really not the best. I'm not gonna let my parents listen to this episode," she joked, as Dunham doubled down: "The best and the brightest."
"I'm really not," Lewinsky insisted.
Rebranding the Scandal
Beyond the humor, the episode touches on the complicated reality of growing up in the public eye; something both women have experienced firsthand.
Lewinsky, who has spent years reshaping her narrative following the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, has become a leading voice in conversations around shame, media scrutiny, and reclaiming identity.
At the time, Lewinsky contemplated suicide due to the media and told The Times in January, "the public humiliation was excruciating; life was almost unbearable."
Lewinsky has also spoken about efforts to reshape how the scandal that defined her is remembered.
What was once widely referred to as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal has, in recent years, been reconsidered through a different lens.
There have been attempts "to rebrand the whole narrative as 'the Clinton scandal' or 'the Clinton impeachment' or other taglines more in keeping with the original power dynamic," she told the outlet.
Now 52, Lewinsky has adopted her own shorthand, referring to that chapter simply as "98."
"I'm sure a psychologist could tell us what it means to label something and put it into a container," she added.