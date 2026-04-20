'So Gross': Travis Barker Dragged for Sucking Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Toes in Raunchy Photos

"Happy Birthday, my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever. Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans," Barker wrote in the caption of the April 19 post, one day after Kardashian turned 47 years old.

"I feel so grateful to spend this life with you @kourtneykardash," the rocker gushed over his wife of nearly four years.

He shared a carousel of snapshots, with several showing Kardashian in racy outfits and poses, while others included the reality star alongside the couple's son, Rocky.

While there were cute pictures of the duo in matching clothes enjoying a meal out at a Mexican restaurant, another showed Barker licking his tongue against his wife's eyebrow. He saved the foot photo for last in the set.