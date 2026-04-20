'So Gross': Travis Barker Dragged for Sucking Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Toes in Raunchy Photos
April 20 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Travis Barker left fans gagging after sharing a cringe-worthy birthday tribute photo of himself sucking wife Kourtney Kardashian’s toes, sparking a wave of disgusted reactions online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Blink-182 drummer's foot fetish is no secret, as he's shared plenty of documentation of how he loves his wife's feet, and she reciprocates by licking Barker's tootsies. The latest snapshot is giving fans a major case of the icks.
A Wild Way to Wish Kourtney Kardashian a Happy 47th Birthday
"Happy Birthday, my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever. Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans," Barker wrote in the caption of the April 19 post, one day after Kardashian turned 47 years old.
"I feel so grateful to spend this life with you @kourtneykardash," the rocker gushed over his wife of nearly four years.
He shared a carousel of snapshots, with several showing Kardashian in racy outfits and poses, while others included the reality star alongside the couple's son, Rocky.
While there were cute pictures of the duo in matching clothes enjoying a meal out at a Mexican restaurant, another showed Barker licking his tongue against his wife's eyebrow. He saved the foot photo for last in the set.
'That Picture Is Nasty'
Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, made it known she was a fan of the toe-sucking snapshot, commenting, "I love this post and all of these pics," to which the Poosh founder replied with a black heart emoji.
However, fans didn't feel the same.
"Are the toe sucking pics necessary, Travis?" one person asked, while a second sneered, "Yeah, that bunion is super s--y," about the bony bump on Kourtney's right foot.
"She's so hot, but the last picture is nasty," a third user complained, while a fourth called it "so gross."
However, the musician's fascination with feet thrilled several fans, with a fifth person writing, "I love that you have a foot fetish."
Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Not Mad' About Travis Barker's Foot Fetish
Kourtney addressed her husband's foot worship during a 2022 appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.
"I have cute, really cute feet," the mother of four replied with a sly smile when asked about Barker's fetish.
When Hirsch pointed out that it "has to go two ways," and that she believed Kourtney was thrilled to participate in the foot play,
"I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I'm not mad at that," The Kardashians star replied, quickly adding, "Well, my husband, not just anybody."
Kourtney Kardashian's Tiny Feet Are a Perfect Size for Travis Barker's Foot Play
Kourtney also revealed that her feet are so tiny that Travis can really go to town getting them in his mouth.
The gummy queen shared she wears a women's size 5, which translates to a children's size 3.
"We just embrace it, okay," Kourtney purred, before revealing, "you don't get to know" about how intense the foot play gets, assuring Hirsch she'd tell her later over drinks, adding, "I'll fill you in."
Travis has frequently used his wife's birthday to show how his mouth will go anywhere on her body, and vice versa.
For her 44th birthday in 2023, the rocker shared a snapshot of him kissing her bare behind, which was clad only in a G-string. In 2024, on her big day, Barker posted a short video of Kourtney passionately sucking his thumb.