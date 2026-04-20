Christina Applegate Speaks Out in Critical Health Update — After Actress Was Mysteriously Hospitalized for a Month Amid Brutal MS Battle
April 20 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Christina Applegate has shared a heartfelt thank you with concerned fans, RadarOnline.com can report, after it was revealed the actress had been hospitalized amid her ongoing battle with MS.
The Married... With Children alum has reportedly been bedridden in a hospital since the end of March.
Christina Applegate's Update
Applegate, 54, announced her diagnosis with the chronic autoimmune disease in 2021, and recently revealed the illness had confined her to bed.
While she didn't reveal her current location, she did share a homely photo to Instagram of a coffee mug sitting atop a copy of her recent memoir, You with the Sad Eyes, resting on a deck ledge outdoors.
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," she wrote in the caption. "Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick, and I’m getting stronger and better every day.
"I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."
Applegate has been guarded about her current condition. Her rep would only say: "I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."
Regardless, fans were happy to receive an update from her.
"Thank you for letting us know you're doing better," one person commented. "You are a strong chick."
Another person echoed: "You are an inspiration. Thank you." While a third gushed: "Can’t think of anyone the collective culture roots for more than you."
Simple Tasks Have Become Hard for Christina Applegate
Applegate has been open about her devastating health struggles in the past, and previously revealed the disease has made it nearly impossible to do simple tasks, like open a bottle or even use the bathroom.
"It's so freaking painful and so hard and so awkward," she shared in a vulnerable post on X, admitting that she has "knives" in her stomach every day of her life.
Her battle has progressed to the point where she joked she has trouble getting up to go to the toilet, and said instead she will "get back in my bed and pee in my diaper because I don’t feel like walking all the way to the [expletive] bathroom."
She later qualified: "I actually don't lay here and pee in my bed diaper. That’s just a joke."
The Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead star further detailed her struggles and challenges while speaking with Vanity Fair, explaining, "There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things – you can’t do that anymore. It f------ sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down."
Fading Hope for 'Tomorrow'
With this latest setback, friends have been left fearing the worst.
A source told The Daily Mail: "With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her."
The insider explained: "Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn't have great days. She's always dealing with something. It sucks.
"But when she does look at things positively, it makes her feel better in the moment because she has so many friends that are there for her, even to listen to her, cry with her, and anything in between."