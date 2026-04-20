Christina Applegate Speaks Out in Critical Health Update — After Actress Was Mysteriously Hospitalized for a Month Amid Brutal MS Battle

Applegate has been open about her devastating health struggles in the past, and previously revealed the disease has made it nearly impossible to do simple tasks, like open a bottle or even use the bathroom.

"It's so freaking painful and so hard and so awkward," she shared in a vulnerable post on X, admitting that she has "knives" in her stomach every day of her life.

Her battle has progressed to the point where she joked she has trouble getting up to go to the toilet, and said instead she will "get back in my bed and pee in my diaper because I don’t feel like walking all the way to the [expletive] bathroom."

She later qualified: "I actually don't lay here and pee in my bed diaper. That’s just a joke."

The Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead star further detailed her struggles and challenges while speaking with Vanity Fair, explaining, "There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things – you can’t do that anymore. It f------ sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down."