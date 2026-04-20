EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Three Brutal Nicknames Slapped on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Failed Fake Royal Tour' of Australia
April 20 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hit with a string of cutting nicknames in the wake of their much-mocked "fake royal" tour of Australia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple, aged 41 and 44, have just finished a tour that took in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney and blended charity appearances with paid speaking engagements, including the $1,000-a-head InterEdge Summit.
The tour has drawn scrutiny not only for its tone but also for its commercial elements, including Markle's promotion of outfits worn during engagements through the OneOff platform, where she earns a percentage of sales. Harry and Markle's visit Down Under came six years after stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020, a decision widely referred to as "Megxit," and has reignited debate about their public role outside the monarchy.
Criticism has intensified following a series of personal disclosures from both Harry and Markle during appearances in Melbourne. Speaking at the summit, Harry reflected on his relationship with royal life and the impact of his mother's death.
He said, "After my mom died just before my 13th birthday, I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it.' It killed my mom, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years.
"Eventually, I realized, 'Well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? And also, what would my mom want me to do?' And that really changed my own perspective."
A source following the tour said the reaction has been sharp.
'The Most Trolled Person in the Entire World'
They said: "There is a perception that Harry's messaging is heavy and deeply personal, but sits awkwardly alongside the commercial aspects of the trip. That contrast is what is fueling these nicknames and criticism."
Markle also spoke openly about her experience of online abuse during a visit to Swinburne University of Technology.
She noted at the time: "For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world."
Multi-millionaire Markle also bleated: "I'm still here."
Another source said the tone of the pair's moan-filled appearances has divided opinion. They added: "Some see it as candid and important, particularly around mental health, but others feel it leans heavily into personal narrative while the broader context of the tour raises questions about intent and image."
'The Duke and Duchess of the Dollar'
Sources tell us the pair's whining has led to their tour being branded "the Great Sussexes' misery tour." Due to the money-grabbing aspects of the trip, it has also been dubbed "Meghan's business trip" – with the pair also labeled "the Duke and Duchess of the Dollar."
The couple's engagements in Oz included visits to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital and McAuley Community Services, as well as cultural events recognizing Aboriginal heritage.
During a classroom discussion, Markle criticized social media companies – despite leveraging them most of her life.
She said: "And when I think of all of you and what you're experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks – that's not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that."
Harry echoed concerns about digital platforms, praising Australia's restrictions on youth access.
He said, "All I will say is from a responsibility and leadership standpoint – epic."
Observers noted while the pair's fans greeted the duo enthusiastically, chanting Harry's name and engaging warmly, the online response has been largely brutal.
One insider said, "The branding of this trip has become a story in itself. Labels like 'misery tour' and 'business trip' reflect a growing skepticism about how Harry and Meghan's public work is perceived, particularly when advocacy, personal storytelling, and monetization intersect so visibly."