EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Three Brutal Nicknames Slapped on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Failed Fake Royal Tour' of Australia

The tour has drawn scrutiny not only for its tone but also for its commercial elements, including Markle's promotion of outfits worn during engagements through the OneOff platform, where she earns a percentage of sales. Harry and Markle's visit Down Under came six years after stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020, a decision widely referred to as "Megxit," and has reignited debate about their public role outside the monarchy.

Criticism has intensified following a series of personal disclosures from both Harry and Markle during appearances in Melbourne. Speaking at the summit, Harry reflected on his relationship with royal life and the impact of his mother's death.

He said, "After my mom died just before my 13th birthday, I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it.' It killed my mom, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years.

"Eventually, I realized, 'Well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world? And also, what would my mom want me to do?' And that really changed my own perspective."

A source following the tour said the reaction has been sharp.