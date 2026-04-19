EXCLUSIVE: Radar Lays Bare Prince Harry's Lingering Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death — As He Admits He Had to Undergo Therapy Before Becoming a Dad

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his lingering trauma over the death of Princess Diana, revealing he underwent therapy to "cleanse" himself of the past before becoming a father – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is only the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to the distress still haunting him close to 30 years after his mom's horror passing. Harry, 41, made the remarks during a public discussion on fatherhood at a Movember charity event in Melbourne during his and his wife Meghan Markle's ongoing tour of Australia, where he reflected on the emotional work he felt was necessary before he and Meghan welcomed their son Archie in 2019 and daughter Lilibet in 2021.

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Source: Mega Prince Harry revealed he underwent intensive therapy to 'cleanse' himself of past trauma before becoming a father.

The Duke's comments offered a rare, harrowing, and highly personal insight into how the loss of his mother in 1997 - in a nightmarish high-speed car smash in Paris when she was aged only 36 – continues to shape his approach to parenting and mental health. A source close to the event said: "This was one of the most open Harry has been about the long shadow Diana’s death still casts over his life. He was essentially saying he had to confront that trauma head-on before he could show up properly as a father."

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Therapy Helped Prince Harry Prepare for Fatherhood and Healing

Source: Mega The 41-year-old Duke described the death of Princess Diana as a lingering shadow that shaped his parenting.

The insider added: "There’s a sense that he sees therapy not just as healing, but as preparation – almost like breaking a cycle before raising the next generation. But his admission is really only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the pain he still feels over Diana's death." Opening up about how he had counseling to prepare himself for parenthood, Harry said, "Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids. And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with and therefore, prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past." He was speaking on stage alongside Dr Zac Seidler, a men's health research director with Movember, at Whitten Oval, home of the Western Bulldogs Australian rules football club.

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Prince Harry Shares Honest Struggles With Early Fatherhood

Source: Mega Prince Harry shared a therapist’s advice regarding how his own stress levels caused his son, Archie, to cry.

During the discussion, Harry described the emotional complexities of early fatherhood, including a sense of distance following the birth of his children. He said: "My wife was the one creating life, and I was there to witness it... I think for many guys, you try to think about what service can I provide at this point, because my work here is done to some extent." Harry also explained the experience led him to reflect more deeply on his role as a parent. He went on: "And then when it comes back around again, I think the biggest tip that I was given, actually, from my therapist in the UK, was just be aware of how you feel once the baby is born. "Every single time I went to work, and I came back – if I was stressed, the moment that I held Archie, he would start crying... fatherhood is the most important and sort of transformational role that a guy can ever, can ever move into."

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Source: Mega Prince Harry outlined a philosophy of raising children as an 'upgrade' for a rapidly changing world.