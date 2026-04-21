'Fake Bear' Attack Leads to Jail Time — Three California Residents Sentenced After Being Convicted of Insurance Fraud Scheme Using Animal Costume

The only problem was that the "bear" was just a guy in a costume , a ruse police quickly saw through.

Three men in Los Angeles have been sent to jail after attempting an absurd insurance scheme involving bear attacks on luxury vehicles, RadarOnline.com can report.

The men used a person in a bear costume to destroy their pricey vehicles.

The men were arrested following a California Department of Insurance investigation dubbed "Operation Bear Claw." Officials said the trio used a person in a bear suit to stage fake attacks on the high-end vehicles, then submitted fraudulent claims seeking payouts from insurance companies.

The department’s investigation began after the insurance company suspected fraud. The suspects claimed a bear entered their 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost and caused damage to the inside.

They even provided video footage to their insurance company, which showed the alleged bear in the vehicle.

But it turned out the investigators were smarter than the average bear, and saw right through their plot and the phony video, quickly realizing the vicious animal was really just a person in a costume.

Investigators later uncovered two additional fraudulent claims submitted to separate insurance companies involving the same date and location, this time tied to a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350.