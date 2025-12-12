'I'm HUUUUGE!': Newly Released Epstein Photos Reveal Trump Branded Condoms Featuring Prez's Famous Catchphrase

And one of the items features a specific nod to Donald Trump .

New photos from inside Jeffrey Epstein 's lairs have exposed some of the "toys" and novelty items the accused s-- trafficker provided for his famous guests, RadarOnline.com can report.

The real Trump was seen in other photos.

The photos are part of a wide collection released by the House Oversight Committee investigating the financier's long-awaited files.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files! pic.twitter.com/nQNIywayb9

One image revealed a bowl of condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face, and the accompanying text: "I’m HUUUUGE!" Next to the bowl was a sign advertising "Trump condom $4.50."

The photos also revealed some of the s-- items Epstein owned, including an erotic glove and S&M devices.

Almost immediately, Republicans on the committee fired back with a statement of their own : "Once again, Oversight Democrats are chasing headlines by releasing a handful of selectively censored and cherry-picked photos from the Epstein Estate.

Once again, Oversight Democrats are chasing headlines by releasing a handful of selectively censored and cherry-picked photos from the Epstein Estate. Democrats' hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked. Nothing in the documents we've received shows any… https://t.co/CRL3YMTDcA

"Democrats' hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked. Nothing in the documents we've received shows any wrongdoing. "Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Oversight Democrats should be ashamed of this disgusting behavior of putting politics above justice for the survivors."

The photo dump comes after the House Oversight Committee last week released its best look yet at Epstein's famed "s-- islands."

Those pics, taken by U.S. Virgin Island authorities in 2020, detail the Epstein-owned Little St. James and Great St. James islands. However, no people are pictured in the snaps.

The photos reveal several of the rooms inside the home, along with views surrounding the island.

Among the set of pictures is a close-up of a telephone, with several "quick-dial" names blacked out, leading to speculation as to whose names they are.

There is also one strange shot of what looks to be a makeshift dentist's office, complete with a dental chair in the middle. The walls of the room are decorated with a variety of masks, including two over the window that resemble comedic duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.