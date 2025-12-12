'I'm HUUUUGE!': Newly Released Epstein Photos Reveal Trump Branded Condoms Featuring Prez's Famous Catchphrase
Dec. 12 2025, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
New photos from inside Jeffrey Epstein's lairs have exposed some of the "toys" and novelty items the accused s-- trafficker provided for his famous guests, RadarOnline.com can report.
And one of the items features a specific nod to Donald Trump.
Epstein's Famous Friends
The photos are part of a wide collection released by the House Oversight Committee investigating the financier's long-awaited files.
Democrats on the committee released 19 new photos of Epstein mingling with famous friends, including President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, and Richard Branson.
The photos also revealed some of the s-- items Epstein owned, including an erotic glove and S&M devices.
One image revealed a bowl of condoms with a caricature of Trump’s face, and the accompanying text: "I’m HUUUUGE!" Next to the bowl was a sign advertising "Trump condom $4.50."
Democrats Vs. Republicans Response
The new photos were released on Friday on X by the Oversight Committee, along with the caption: "BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new images from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.
"These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.
"Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!"
Almost immediately, Republicans on the committee fired back with a statement of their own: "Once again, Oversight Democrats are chasing headlines by releasing a handful of selectively censored and cherry-picked photos from the Epstein Estate.
"Democrats' hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked. Nothing in the documents we've received shows any wrongdoing. "Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Oversight Democrats should be ashamed of this disgusting behavior of putting politics above justice for the survivors."
Inside 'Epstein Island'
The photo dump comes after the House Oversight Committee last week released its best look yet at Epstein's famed "s-- islands."
Those pics, taken by U.S. Virgin Island authorities in 2020, detail the Epstein-owned Little St. James and Great St. James islands. However, no people are pictured in the snaps.
The photos reveal several of the rooms inside the home, along with views surrounding the island.
Among the set of pictures is a close-up of a telephone, with several "quick-dial" names blacked out, leading to speculation as to whose names they are.
There is also one strange shot of what looks to be a makeshift dentist's office, complete with a dental chair in the middle. The walls of the room are decorated with a variety of masks, including two over the window that resemble comedic duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.
Releasing Ghislaine Maxwell Evidence
And more graphic photos could be on the way, after A federal judge earlier this week ordered the release of all grand jury material and documents related to Epstein's former lover and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
The ruling could unseal thousands of previously unreleased grand jury transcripts and exhibits from Maxwell and Epstein’s s-- trafficking cases.
Tuesday's ruling followed the new Epstein Files Transparency Act passed last month, which ordered the Justice Department to release all of its records related to Epstein.
Those records are expected to be made public within the next 10 days.
Last week, a judge in Florida granted a DOJ request to release transcripts from a 2006 federal grand jury investigation into Epstein in that state.
A third request to unseal grand jury records related to Epstein in New York is still awaiting a ruling.