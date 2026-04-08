Megyn Kelly Torches Trump Over His 'Completely Irresponsible and Disgusting' Social Media Posts — 'Can't He Just Behave Like a Normal Human?'

During a fiery monologue on The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly made it clear she's reached her limit with Trump's online behavior.

"I don't know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I'm just– I'm sick of it. Can't he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president– '3D chess'– just shut up! F---ing shut up about that s---!" she raged.

Kelly said this moment crossed a serious line, particularly given the global stakes.

"You don't threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. We're talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post," she added.