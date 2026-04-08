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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Torches Trump Over His 'Completely Irresponsible and Disgusting' Social Media Posts — 'Can't He Just Behave Like a Normal Human?'

split image of Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly
Source: mega; @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly unloads on Donald Trump over his recent social media posts about Iran.

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April 8 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has had enough of Donald Trump's increasingly extreme social media behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative commentator blasted the former president over a string of recent posts, accusing him of going too far with rhetoric that she said crosses a dangerous line.

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Kelly Unloads

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image of The commentator calls his rhetoric 'dangerous' and 'completely irresponsible.'
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

The commentator calls his rhetoric 'dangerous' and 'completely irresponsible.'

During a fiery monologue on The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly made it clear she's reached her limit with Trump's online behavior.

"I don't know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I'm just– I'm sick of it. Can't he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president– '3D chess'– just shut up! F---ing shut up about that s---!" she raged.

Kelly said this moment crossed a serious line, particularly given the global stakes.

"You don't threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. We're talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post," she added.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Kelly says she's defended Trump before but believes this crosses a line.

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'Completely Irresponsible'

image of She warns his language veers into threats against civilians and global stability.
Source: mega

She warns his language veers into threats against civilians and global stability.

The media personality went on to slam what she described as dangerous and reckless messaging from a U.S. leader.

"I am the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy and not freak out over his weird social media posts... but this is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It's wrong. He should not be doing it," Kelly said.

Drawing from her own past clashes with Trump, she noted she had spent years trying to interpret his tone, but argued this situation was fundamentally different.

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War Crime Warning

image of The backlash came after Trump's frightening post to Iran.
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

The backlash came after Trump's frightening post to Iran.

Kelly didn't mince words when addressing the implications of Trump's remarks, suggesting his rhetoric veered into morally unacceptable territory.

"I don't care that it's a negotiation – his negotiation tactic is to kill an entire country full of civilians... It's just wrong," she said. "It's not hard to say it, it's not hard to recognize it. I wish he would stop doing this. Like, he can't negotiate without doing this? What does that say about him? What does that say about the position that our country is in right now in these negotiations? He's got to say this?"

"He can't be a dignified, strong leader without threatening a bunch of war crimes? Like what is he, Genghis Khan?" she continued.

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Trump's Chilling Post

image of His chilling message said an entire civilization will 'die.'
Source: mega

His chilling message said an entire civilization will 'die.'

The backlash comes after Trump posted a stark warning about Iran, writing: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

He added: "I don't want that to happen, but it probably will... one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."

The message marked one of his most extreme statements yet as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

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