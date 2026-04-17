Candace Owens Hits Back at Trump After Prez Labeled Conservative Podcaster 'Really Dumb and Mentally Ill' in Meltdown
April 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has responded to President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after she was labeled "really dumb and mentally ill" in a lengthy post on Truth Social.
Trump has had many supporters turn their backs on him following his decision to attack Iran, with Owens and others feeling the president's wrath in a bizarre rant.
'Candace' Owens Speaks Out
The 79-year-old noted a recent CNN poll comparing his approval rating among Republicans to conservative critics such as Megyn Kelly and the always vocal Tucker Carlson.
"Tucker is a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!" Trump began his meltdown on Friday, April 17. "So are Megyn Kelly, 'Candace' (Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely 'fried.'"
He continued: "There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn't that be fascinating???"
Owens, however, was quick to respond, focusing on one particular part: "Why is my name in quotation marks though?"
Trump Calls Iran War Critics 'Losers'
The 36-year-old has not been shy when it comes to voicing her thoughts on the war in Iran, previously accusing Trump of "very clearly betraying the American people."
During his 2024 campaign, Trump told his loyal voters he was on the "pro-peace ticket" and was looking to avoid wars, a promise that appears to have been abandoned in the last couple of weeks with the U.S. and Israel launching military operations in Iran on February 28.
A week later, Owens went off on Trump and said, "... The very people we had to fight to get Trump into office, he is now partnered with and insulting us, and he thinks we're too stupid to notice or something? He promised low gas prices. He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in the Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite."
For his part, Trump has called Owens and his other critics "losers" and "stupid people" and claimed they "think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon."
Candace Owens Wants 'Mad King Trump Removed'
This has not deterred the podcaster from going after the controversial president, even branding his administration "satanic."
Earlier this month, Owens once again unleashed on Trump and blasted, "This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed."
She added at the time: "All of our lives may depend upon other countries realizing that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious fanatics who have convinced him that he is a messiah."
The harsh comments came after Trump used Easter Sunday to drop a foul-mouthed tirade on Truth Social, threatening Iran to "Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."
Despite his critics, Trump and Iran are believed to be hammering out the details of a 10-point peace plan that may bring an end to the war. Both sides agreed on a ceasefire as they attempt to finalize the deal.
One key point in the proposed deal is Iran possibly maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, the sea passage in the Middle East through which ships transport 20 percent of the world's oil.