Candace Owens Hits Back at Trump After Prez Labeled Conservative Podcaster 'Really Dumb and Mentally Ill' in Meltdown

The 36-year-old has not been shy when it comes to voicing her thoughts on the war in Iran, previously accusing Trump of "very clearly betraying the American people."

During his 2024 campaign, Trump told his loyal voters he was on the "pro-peace ticket" and was looking to avoid wars, a promise that appears to have been abandoned in the last couple of weeks with the U.S. and Israel launching military operations in Iran on February 28.

A week later, Owens went off on Trump and said, "... The very people we had to fight to get Trump into office, he is now partnered with and insulting us, and he thinks we're too stupid to notice or something? He promised low gas prices. He promised no more forever wars, no more involvement in the Middle East conflict. And we are now getting the exact opposite."

For his part, Trump has called Owens and his other critics "losers" and "stupid people" and claimed they "think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon."