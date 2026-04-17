Tyler Robinson Wants Prosecutors Held in Contempt — Claims They Violated Gag Order in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case Involving 'Inconclusive' Rifle and Bullet Report
April 17 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson's defense team wants to hold the entire Utah County Attorney’s Office in contempt for allegedly breaking a gag order in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The group charged with arguing for Charlie Kirk's accused killer said its recent declaration that the bullet used to kill the conservative commentator does not match Robinson's rifle should never have been discussed with the media.
The Defense's Latest Objection
As Radar reported, Robinson’s defense attorneys argue the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."
In his new motion, Robinson says Utah County Prosecutor and Spokesman Chris Ballard is quoted in articles about the findings, which the 23-year-old's defense claims violated the court-imposed gag order.
Ballard is quoted as saying: "We have ample evidence to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that Tyler Robinson committed this murder, and we will present some of that evidence at the upcoming preliminary hearing – and then we will present all of that evidence at the trial."
That irked members of the defense, who argued: "It is clear that the UCAO is making public statements about the forensic testing conducted in the case. It is also beyond dispute that the UCAO is offering its opinion as to Mr. Robinson’s guilt. Declaring that the state has 'ample evidence to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that Tyler Robinson committed this murder' is the functional equivalent of stating that Mr. Robinson is 'guilty.'"
Robinson's lawyers demanded that prosecutors hand over information about their interviews with the media, but prosecutors said no, prompting more scathing comments from the defense.
"There can be no dispute that the Utah County Attorney’s Office, including both Mr. Gray and Mr. Ballard, were well aware of the conduct and statements which the order enjoins, and that there is no legitimate limitation on their ability to comply with it.
"While a finding of intentionality is not necessary here, the decision to engage in media interviews and to send written statements to the press demonstrates the willfulness of the violations," Robinson’s defense team wrote.
They laid out their arguments at yet another hearing on Friday, April 17, as the debate over whether to allow cameras in the courtroom should the trial ever officially begin.
Defense Attempt to Disqualify Prosecutors
This isn't the first time Robinson's team has gone after prosecutors personally. The judge in the case denied a defense request in February that the Utah County prosecutors' office be disqualified from the upcoming murder trial.
Robinson's attorneys had argued to boot the entire Utah team because the adult child of one of the prosecutors attended the Turning Point USA event on September 10 at Utah Valley University and was in the audience when Kirk, 31, was shot and killed.
His lawyers argued the prosecutor had an "emotional connection" to the case, and could "motivate" the state to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.
Delays Drag On
Prosecutors defended that the 18-year-old was one of "thousands of other witnesses" and never saw the shooting. They pointed toward text messages exchanged between the lawyer father and his teenage daughter in the minutes after the shooting.
In frantic messages, the teen initially texted, "SOMEONE GOT SHOT," before reassuring family members, "I'm okay, everyone is going inside."
Prosecutors argued the texts showed the teen was confused and did not know the full story. That discredited the argument, they said, that she had direct involvement that could improperly influence prosecutorial decision-making.
Judge Tony Graf agreed and made his ruling on Tuesday, February 24. Meanwhile, Robinson has yet to enter a plea to the September 2025 killing of Kirk.