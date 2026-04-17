Tyler Robinson Wants Prosecutors Held in Contempt — Claims They Violated Gag Order in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case Involving 'Inconclusive' Rifle and Bullet Report

As Radar reported, Robinson’s defense attorneys argue the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."

In his new motion, Robinson says Utah County Prosecutor and Spokesman Chris Ballard is quoted in articles about the findings, which the 23-year-old's defense claims violated the court-imposed gag order.

Ballard is quoted as saying: "We have ample evidence to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that Tyler Robinson committed this murder, and we will present some of that evidence at the upcoming preliminary hearing – and then we will present all of that evidence at the trial."

That irked members of the defense, who argued: "It is clear that the UCAO is making public statements about the forensic testing conducted in the case. It is also beyond dispute that the UCAO is offering its opinion as to Mr. Robinson’s guilt. Declaring that the state has 'ample evidence to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that Tyler Robinson committed this murder' is the functional equivalent of stating that Mr. Robinson is 'guilty.'"