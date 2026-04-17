Zayn Malik Hospitalized With Mystery Illness: Former One Direction Singer 'Still Recovering' After Major Health Scare
April 17 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Zayn Malik has been hospitalized with a mystery illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former One Direction singer, 33, shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed with tubes coming out of his neck and arms.
'I'm Still Recovering'
He told fans he was "still recovering" from the ordeal, and thanked "doctors, nurses and cardiologists" for helping him.
The singer wrote on his Instagram Stories: "To my fans — thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always.
"Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding.
"Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to."
He signed off: "You are all legends! Big big love xx x."
Remaining Tight-Lipped Over Condition
Malik didn't go into detail about why he was in the hospital or his condition.
His update comes just days after he canceled a U.K. gig at the last minute, leaving fans devastated.
Malik, who shares a five-year-old daughter with model and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, was due to perform a one-off gig and Q&A session at Banquet Records in Kingston, near London.
However, he canceled the show the night before the special concert.
The axed show was announced online by Banquet Records, but Malik replied to the announcement with a comment where he revealed he was sick and unable to perform.
Preparing For Huge Solo Tour
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Malik is set to embark on his biggest solo tour to date from May 12, kicking off a slew of 31 arena concerts at Manchester's AO Arena in England.
The Brit will travel across the U.K., North America, South America, and Mexico, finishing with a show on November 20 in Miami, Florida.
The tour marks a huge milestone for Malik, who has spoken openly about his anxiety for a while, which has caused him to cancel high-profile appearances in the past, such as Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium.
"I just couldn’t go through with it," Malik previously wrote in his memoir about his debilitating mental health struggles and their impact on his showbiz career. "Mentally, the anxiety had won. Physically, I knew I couldn’t function. I would have to pull out."
On his decision to go public with his anxiety at the time, he added: "One of my team members offered to write a statement saying that I’d been taken ill, but I didn’t want to do that.
"I was done with putting out statements that masked what was really going on. I wanted to tell the truth. Anxiety is nothing to be ashamed of; it affects millions of people every day.
"I don't want to say I’m sick. I want to tell people what’s going on, and I’m not gonna be ashamed of what’s happening."