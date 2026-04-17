Zayn Malik Hospitalized With Mystery Illness: Former One Direction Singer 'Still Recovering' After Major Health Scare

He told fans he was "still recovering" from the ordeal, and thanked "doctors, nurses and cardiologists" for helping him.

The singer wrote on his Instagram Stories: "To my fans — thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always.

"Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding.

"Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to."

He signed off: "You are all legends! Big big love xx x."