EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid 'Battling to Ignore Ex Zayn Malik's Admission He Was Never in Love With Her'

An Infuriated Gigi Hadid is trying to ignore her ex Zayn Malik's admission that he was never in love with her as she focuses on her future with Bradley Cooper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 30-year-old supermodel tells pals the Oscar winner, 51, is twice the man the volatile former boy bander, 33, will ever be.

"Gigi is way beyond being hurt by anything Zayn says, but that doesn't mean it isn't triggering for her," the source told RadarOnline.com. "She sees everything and did not appreciate him taking that shot at her."