EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid 'Battling to Ignore Ex Zayn Malik's Admission He Was Never in Love With Her'
March 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
An Infuriated Gigi Hadid is trying to ignore her ex Zayn Malik's admission that he was never in love with her as she focuses on her future with Bradley Cooper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 30-year-old supermodel tells pals the Oscar winner, 51, is twice the man the volatile former boy bander, 33, will ever be.
"Gigi is way beyond being hurt by anything Zayn says, but that doesn't mean it isn't triggering for her," the source told RadarOnline.com. "She sees everything and did not appreciate him taking that shot at her."
Gigi Hadid Stays Silent
In a recent podcast, the One Direction alum confessed though he loves Hadid "a crazy amount," he doesn't think he was "ever in love" with the Victoria's Secret Angel, who's the mother of his 5-year-old daughter, Khai.
"She would never give Zayn the satisfaction of saying anything directly in response – she's not interested in getting in a big public fight with him," said the source.
According to the source, she wouldn't think of doing an interview announcing that she never loved Malik – they have a child together, and she thinks it's disrespectful.
Hadid Packs PDA With Cooper
The source added: "But it does feel very tit for tat that she went out and made a big show of kissing Bradley in public in New York, days later.
"She wants to keep things as cordial as possible for Khai's sake and is very happy with her new man, who also happens to be a huge movie star.
"But that's Zayn, he's always been very combative. She wishes he'd get better, but he won't."