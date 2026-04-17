Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively 'to Quit America': Couple Considering Moving Across the Pond So Actress Can 'Rebrand' After Justin Baldoni Legal Woes
April 17 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are considering quitting the U.S. amid the actress's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple "has discussed moving to the U.K.," where the Deadpool star owns a soccer team.
Reynolds Has 'Great Affinity' With U.K.
An insider said Reynolds, 49, has a "great affinity for the U.K." following the success of Wrexham, who are based in Wales, and feels it's the perfect place for Lively, 38, to "rebrand."
The Gossip Girl star reportedly "believes there are top of the line filmmakers who could give her a second chance," as according to the Daily Mail "most people in the industry" are "steer(ing) clear" of her following the actress's viral feud with her It Ends With Us co-star.
Baldoni, 42, and Lively, notably, are set to go to trial next month.
"Blake isn't getting the offers," a second source alleged. "There hasn’t been anywhere near the same interest in her since the Baldoni drama exploded. She's burned bridges."
Schooling May Be An Issue
While a move to Wales has been a topic of conversation — or even "splitting their time more between there and the U.S." — Lively and Reynolds wish to prioritize their four children.
"What’s making them take a long, hard look at their immediate future is that their kids’ schooling and friends are in the States," the outlet claimed, dubbing the Shallows star a "truly amazing mother."
She and Reynolds, 49, are the parents of daughters James, Inez and Betty, as well as son Olin.
The Green Lantern co-stars are "tired" and "not as playful" as before, with one insider saying: "(They're not) being very social these days. They’re just preoccupied."
Lively 'Dead In Hollywood'
EXCLUSIVE: Megyn Kelly Torches 'Narcissist' Meghan Markle Over Claims She's the 'World's Most Trolled Person' — 'You Made Yourself a Target' by 'Being a B---h and a Bully'
A judge recently dismissed key claims in her sexual harassment case against Baldoni, which has been rumbling on for months.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the ruling, delivered by Judge Lewis J. Liman, struck out 10 of Lively's 13 claims against Baldoni – including allegations of sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy – in her high-profile dispute linked to their 2024 film.
Lively can still pursue claims, including breach of contract and retaliation.
But one crisis communications expert, who has handled A-list Hollywood stars, told us: "From a reputational standpoint, this places Blake in a very precarious position.
"The path forward is undeniably difficult, and there's a genuine possibility she could find herself increasingly sidelined through a gradual cooling of interest from studios and brands who may now view her as a risk."
They added: "Hollywood moves at an unforgiving pace. It thrives on momentum, and when that momentum falters, the system doesn't pause – it replaces.
"There is always a new wave of emerging talent ready to step into the spotlight, and decision-makers are often quicker than ever to shift their focus. In that kind of environment, even established names can find themselves competing to stay relevant."