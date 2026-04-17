Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively 'to Quit America': Couple Considering Moving Across the Pond So Actress Can 'Rebrand' After Justin Baldoni Legal Woes

An insider said Reynolds, 49, has a "great affinity for the U.K." following the success of Wrexham, who are based in Wales, and feels it's the perfect place for Lively, 38, to "rebrand."

The Gossip Girl star reportedly "believes there are top of the line filmmakers who could give her a second chance," as according to the Daily Mail "most people in the industry" are "steer(ing) clear" of her following the actress's viral feud with her It Ends With Us co-star.

Baldoni, 42, and Lively, notably, are set to go to trial next month.

"Blake isn't getting the offers," a second source alleged. "There hasn’t been anywhere near the same interest in her since the Baldoni drama exploded. She's burned bridges."