EXCLUSIVE: Megyn Kelly Torches 'Narcissist' Meghan Markle Over Claims She's the 'World's Most Trolled Person' — 'You Made Yourself a Target' by 'Being a B---h and a Bully'

Kelly called Markle "out of control" in a long rant on the April 16 episode of her SiriusXM show, after the ex-royal complained about being the victim of the world's worst trolling for more than a decade while speaking at an Australian youth mental health organization conference.

"To the surprise of absolutely no one, she made it, in front of this group of suffering children, all about herself," the former Fox News host snarked before playing the clip of Markle complaining, "For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world."

"What is she even talking about? You got targeted because you wanted to be, because you sought out the most eligible man and bachelor in the world, who was putty in your hands, because you knew exactly how to exploit him, thanks to his mental trauma," Kelly huffed about Markle and Prince Harry, saying he was even on a "vision board" of her life's goals.