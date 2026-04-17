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Home > News > Megyn Kelly
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EXCLUSIVE: Megyn Kelly Torches 'Narcissist' Meghan Markle Over Claims She's the 'World's Most Trolled Person' — 'You Made Yourself a Target' by 'Being a B---h and a Bully'

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Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly unloaded on Meghan Markle for claims she made during her Australian pseudo-royal tour.

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April 17 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly unloaded on Meghan Markle after the ex-royal's jaw-dropping claim she’s been "the most trolled person in the entire world" for the past decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative firebrand ripped into Markle, insisting she torched the global goodwill she enjoyed after marrying into the Royal Family, blasting her as a "b---h" and a "bully" while claiming she's only got herself to blame for the relentless backlash.

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Meghan Markle Made Australian Visits With Children 'All About Herself'

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Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly attacked Markle for using her Australian tour stops to complain about her victimhood.

Kelly called Markle "out of control" in a long rant on the April 16 episode of her SiriusXM show, after the ex-royal complained about being the victim of the world's worst trolling for more than a decade while speaking at an Australian youth mental health organization conference.

"To the surprise of absolutely no one, she made it, in front of this group of suffering children, all about herself," the former Fox News host snarked before playing the clip of Markle complaining, "For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world."

"What is she even talking about? You got targeted because you wanted to be, because you sought out the most eligible man and bachelor in the world, who was putty in your hands, because you knew exactly how to exploit him, thanks to his mental trauma," Kelly huffed about Markle and Prince Harry, saying he was even on a "vision board" of her life's goals.

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Meghan Markle Made Herself a 'Target' for 'Negative Scrutiny'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Kelly pointed out how Markle received so much good will during the first few years of her romance with Prince Harry.

"You wanted a short form to mega fame. You weren't getting it done on Suits. So, you decided to marry somebody way more famous than you. And you sought to glom on to everything he had. That made you a target because you became a large public figure," Kelly scoffed, pointing out, "Every public figure has been subjected to negative scrutiny, often very intense and unpleasant."

The former Today host claimed Markle burned so many bridges after having the benefit of a "universally loving and adoring praise fawning press for a year when you started dating him," referring to how she was accepted as Harry's girlfriend, then fiancée.

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Meghan Markle Blew Her Goodwill in the Press by Being a 'Bully'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Kelly brought up how Markle enjoyed years of favorable press before leaving the royal family.

"A biracial American princess. Oh my god. The US press went nuts," Kelly said about Markle marrying Harry in May 2018, adding that the "woke" British press was even more favorable towards the newest member of the royal family.

"And then you blew it by being a b---h and a bully to everyone around you," the MAGA queen sneered.

Kelly then described how Markle has lost over two dozen people "who have left your employ, many of whom were in tears after the bullying you subjected them to....And then when news of your terrible behavior got out, the press turned on you. Yes, that's how life works," she fumed about how the tide turned on the Los Angeles native after reports of so much staff turnover.

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Source: Source: 9 News Australia/YouTube

A group of ailing children's cancer patients were brought out of their hospital rooms so that Prince Harry and Markle could meet and pose with them.

Kelly accused Markle of "using" children during her and Harry's pseudo-royal tour of Australia to help rehabilitate her battered image.

The couple was already accused of "exploiting" ailing cancer patients at a Melbourne children's hospital before they later met with the youth mental health group.

"Stop going to groups of children. Days ago, it was kids in a cancer hospital. Now it's kids dealing with anxiety and depression and making it about yourself, your image rehab, or your need for publicity," Kelly advised.

She continued, "So shame on you for using your time with children to make it about yourself, to try to rehab yourself."

Kelly finally scolded Markle, "The loathing of you that has gone mainstream is thanks to one person: you."

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