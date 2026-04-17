EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: King Charles Caught in $30Billion Blackmail Probe — With Palace Staffers Under Gag Order

Manley, who served as Andrew’s treasurer from 2001 to 2003, was asked by a reporter to share details about her upcoming interview with police, to which she clapped back, "I would rather talk to the police than the press, not that I would have much to tell them."

According to sources, royal staffers have been told to keep quiet ever since Andrew was arrested in front of his residence on his birthday.

After the U.S. Department of Justice released shocking emails and photographs, which appeared to expose Andrew's connection to the vile pedophile, including the possibility that the former Duke of York sold state secrets to financier Epstein, he was arrested. He was released soon after.

"Many who work in the royal household have been reminded about their pensions – in other words, they would be cut off if they cooperated with the police," an insider claimed. "It's basically blackmail. Publicly, King Charles is supporting the police investigation into his brother’s activities, but privately, he's trying to prevent them from doing their job."