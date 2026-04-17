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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: King Charles Caught in $30Billion Blackmail Probe — With Palace Staffers Under Gag Order

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Source: MEGA

King Charles may be forcing his staffers to keep quiet.

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April 17 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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King Charles appears to be going all out to protect his $30billion monarchy from the impact of the criminal investigation into his brother Andrew's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 77-year-old recently made his disgraced brother's longtime private secretary, Charlotte Manley, the Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, a move many have labeled a "cover-up," as it came weeks after it was discovered she was scheduled to speak to police about the dark relationship between Andrew and Epstein.

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'It's Basically Blackmail'

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Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is said to have put a gag order on royal staffers.

Manley, who served as Andrew’s treasurer from 2001 to 2003, was asked by a reporter to share details about her upcoming interview with police, to which she clapped back, "I would rather talk to the police than the press, not that I would have much to tell them."

According to sources, royal staffers have been told to keep quiet ever since Andrew was arrested in front of his residence on his birthday.

After the U.S. Department of Justice released shocking emails and photographs, which appeared to expose Andrew's connection to the vile pedophile, including the possibility that the former Duke of York sold state secrets to financier Epstein, he was arrested. He was released soon after.

"Many who work in the royal household have been reminded about their pensions – in other words, they would be cut off if they cooperated with the police," an insider claimed. "It's basically blackmail. Publicly, King Charles is supporting the police investigation into his brother’s activities, but privately, he's trying to prevent them from doing their job."

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A Royal 'Cover-Up' in Motion?

Photo of Andrew Windsor's
Source: MEGA

King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew's arrest and ties to Epstein has rocked the monarchy.

"Everything they do is to try to protect the monarchy," the source claimed. Meanwhile, another insider suspects Manley, a former Royal Navy officer, knows all of Andrew's sickest secrets, as she allegedly signed a $100 Buckingham Palace check on Andrew's behalf for a massage arranged by Epstein's ex-madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2000.

Maxwell is currently rotting behind bars on a 20-year sentence for assisting with Epstein's international sex-trafficking operation.

"There’s obviously some sort of cover-up happening, and the palace is trying to contain anyone who knows Andrew so that they don't go rogue and say something they shouldn't," the source claimed.

According to tipsters, the pressure is on to keep staffers tight-lipped, especially since it has been suggested Queen Elizabeth may have known all about her son Andrew's bad behavior, but turned a blind eye to it.

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Cancer-Stricken Charles Is 'Shaking in His Boots'

Photo of Former Prince Andrew
Source: DOJ

The former Duke of York appeared in several emails and photos ties to Epstein.

The source claimed: Charles is shaking in his boots that all this information is coming out about Andrew, the Firm, and his mother's inaction, and he cannot escape from that reality.

"All this is just a cover-up because the king must protect the throne."

Soon after his young brother's arrest, the king spoke out, claiming investigators would have "our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

He added at the time, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

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Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is said to be trying his best to avoid discussing he drama behind-the-scenes.

However, now with suspicion of a gag order placed on staffers, it also appears the cancer-stricken king may be staying away from speaking as well, as a recent source claimed Charles isn't hesitant about giving public speeches these days.

"For Charles, giving speeches like this has become emotionally draining – there are simply too many unresolved issues hanging over the family, and it is impossible to ignore them completely," a palace aide explained.

On April 21, Charles is to honor his late mother, who died aged 96 in September 2022.

The insider said: "This is not just about honoring his mother – it is happening against a backdrop of ongoing strain, from his brother Andrew's Epstein scandal to Harry's continued estrangement and Charles' own cancer battle."

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