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Home > Royals News > King Charles III

Palace Pressured Media to 'Overhype' King Charles' 'Good News' About Cancer Battle, Royal Author Claims — 'Don't Interpret It Any Other Way'

King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in early 2024.
Source: MEGA

King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

April 10 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

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The Palace reportedly subtly pushed journalists to hype up the "good news" about King Charles III's ongoing cancer battle, according to royal author Robert Jobson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On December 12, 2025, the king announced that "early diagnosis" and "effective intervention" allowed his cancer treatment to be "reduced in the new year," during a Stand Up to Cancer event.

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'Overhyped' Cancer Update

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King Charles announced his cancer treatments would be reduced in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

King Charles announced his cancer treatments would be reduced in December 2025.

Charles, 77, called the "milestone" both a "blessing" and a "testimony" to medical advancements.

On the April 8 installment of Tom Sykes' The Royalist podcast, the King Charles: The Man, the Monarch, and the Future of Britain author acknowledged that while the king is "getting the best treatment possible," he thought the palace "overhyped" his reduced treatments.

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'He Will Live With Cancer'

The palace 'overemphasized the good news' of King Charles' reduced cancer treatment, per Jobson.
Source: MEGA

The palace 'overemphasized the good news' of King Charles' reduced cancer treatment, per Robert Jobson.

"I think that the palace was overemphasizing the good news, and even the press spokespeople were saying, 'Oh, this is good news,'" he explained. "They were trying to say to the journalists at the time, 'Don’t interpret it any other way. This is good news.'"

"The king is living with cancer," Jobson continued. "He will live with cancer. There's not any prospect of anything other than living with cancer. And that probably says it all, really."

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King Charles Likely Wouldn't 'Stand Down' From Duties

Robert Jobson suggested King Charles would not abdicate if his cancer worsens.
Source: MEGA

Robert Jobson suggested King Charles would not abdicate if his cancer worsens.

Jobson, who has met the king on several occasions, also theorized that Charles likely wouldn't give up his royal duties if his cancer worsened.

"I’ve seen him at events not far from him where he’s almost falling asleep while standing up," he said. "And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he’s a courageous man."

"But I would say this: if he felt he could not carry out his duty because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down — but he would likely say 'I can't continue with the treatment I've got and I'll let it take its action,'" Jobson noted.

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Inside King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

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King Charles' cancer is reportedly 'totally incurable.'
Source: MEGA

King Charles' cancer is reportedly 'totally incurable.'

Charles announced he'd been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer in February 2024. Despite pushing the "good news" of his reduced treatments the next year, it was reportedly deemed "totally incurable."

As Radar previously reported, royal journalist Camilla Tominey said that "the talk now is that he may die 'with' cancer, but not 'of' cancer following a rigorous treatment program."

When Charles isn't juggling royal duties and cancer treatments, he has reportedly been using painting as a way to take his mind "off the harsh reality" of his illness.

"He knows he is in the twilight of his life, and some of the compositions are pretty melancholy given the serious position he is in with this cancer diagnosis. He is channeling the grief and pain he is feeling into his art," a source explained at the time. "He sees the works as a legacy of his life which can be enjoyed by buyers long after he has died."

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