Palace Pressured Media to 'Overhype' King Charles' 'Good News' About Cancer Battle, Royal Author Claims — 'Don't Interpret It Any Other Way'

Jobson, who has met the king on several occasions, also theorized that Charles likely wouldn't give up his royal duties if his cancer worsened.

"I’ve seen him at events not far from him where he’s almost falling asleep while standing up," he said. "And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he’s a courageous man."

"But I would say this: if he felt he could not carry out his duty because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down — but he would likely say 'I can't continue with the treatment I've got and I'll let it take its action,'" Jobson noted.