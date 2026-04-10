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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's 'Entitled' Granddaughter Kai, 18, Gets Dragged for Flaunting 2026 Masters Trip — 'Bet Our Tax Money Paid for This Trip Too' 

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump was spotted at the Masters.

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April 10 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's "entitled" granddaughter is getting dragged online after flaunting her trip to the 2026 Masters golf tournament, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kai Trump popped up at the "tradition unlike any other" and enjoyed some exclusive access to the greens.

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Critics Tee Off on Kai Trump

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Kai Trump
Source: kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Critics wondered who paid for Kai Trump's trip.

Kai posted a carousel of photos of herself at the famed Augusta, Georgia, course. The future Miami Hurricane smiled for selfies and showcased the growing crowd for one of golf's biggest annual events.

The 18-year-old also posed for a pic with two-time Majors champ Bryson DeChambeau. She captioned the photos, gushing, "What a special place."

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Source: kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

But as she enjoyed herself, critics online teed off on her, accusing her of wasting time and money on a personal pleasure trip.

"Bet our tax money paid for this trip too," one person commented, as another wondered, "How much does this cost to taxpayers?"

A third person slammed, "It's almost impressive how tone deaf this girl is."

While one user blasted, "So nice to see that you’re having a good time while thousands of American troops are fighting an unnecessary war."

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Kai Trump Claps Back at Trolls

Kai Trump
Source: kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

The amateur golfer posed with Majors champ Bryson DeChambeau.

But Kai's not afraid to clap back and has previously gone after her haters and trolls. In a resurfaced interview, Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter hit back at her critics, despite facing significant backlash for her behavior on social media.

"I just stay away from it," the teen confirmed during an interview on her aunt's show, My View with Lara Trump. "It doesn't really affect me because, I don't know, I know who I am."

She continued: "It doesn't really matter, to be honest. People say whatever they want to say at the end of the day. I know what's true, and I know the type of person I am. It doesn’t really matter."

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Kai Trump's Five-Year Plan

Kai Trump
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TIkTok

Kai Trump detailed her five year plan.

What does matter to Kai is golf. The teen will begin her freshman year at Miami in August and has dreams of one day earning her LPGA card as part of her five-year plan.

One family passion not in her plan is politics.

Kai has been adamant about avoiding her grandfather's career path and feels no animosity between her Republican party family and Democrats on the other side of the aisle, wishing both parties could learn to compromise.

"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely," Kai confessed during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

"I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier."

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Politics are Too 'Radical' for Kai Trump

Photo of Kai Trump and Jake Paul
Source: Impaulsive/YouTube

The teen plans to stay far away from politics.

Admitting she's more like her mom, Vanessa, than her very politically active father and grandpa, Kai blamed social media for the "extremes" on both the left and the right.

"I think there's a lot of there's radical left, there's radical right. And there's a lot of people that get too extreme. And that's where social media really ties into it because social media kind of makes your Instagram or your feed or whatever kind of either be really one way or the other," she explained.

"And there's not a lot of there's not a lot of things on social media where you're very much in the middle. And I think that's kind of makes some people crazy, and some people buy into it too much. I think that's like the best way to say it."

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