Trump's 'Entitled' Granddaughter Kai, 18, Gets Dragged for Flaunting 2026 Masters Trip — 'Bet Our Tax Money Paid for This Trip Too' 

What does matter to Kai is golf. The teen will begin her freshman year at Miami in August and has dreams of one day earning her LPGA card as part of her five-year plan.

One family passion not in her plan is politics.

Kai has been adamant about avoiding her grandfather's career path and feels no animosity between her Republican party family and Democrats on the other side of the aisle, wishing both parties could learn to compromise.

"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely," Kai confessed during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

"I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier."