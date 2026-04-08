'Read the Room': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Gets Dragged After Revealing Her 'Five-Year Plan' Includes 'Building Her Brand' and 'Playing Golf'

Kai laid out an optimistic roadmap for where she sees herself in the near future, both on and off the golf course.

"In 5 years, hopefully I’ll be graduating from college then, and I can really see myself hopefully being on the LPGA tour playing professional golf," she said in a TikTok video. "But also maintaining my socials and create my own brand, as well."

She teased that something is already in the works behind the scenes.

"I'm working on something now. Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future," Kai added.