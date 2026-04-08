'Read the Room': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Gets Dragged After Revealing Her 'Five-Year Plan' Includes 'Building Her Brand' and 'Playing Golf'
April 8 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Kai Trump is facing backlash after sharing her ambitions for the future — with critics accusing the teen of being "out of touch," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 18-year-old opened up about her long-term goals, revealing she hopes to balance a professional sports career with building her personal brand.
Five-Year Vision
Kai laid out an optimistic roadmap for where she sees herself in the near future, both on and off the golf course.
"In 5 years, hopefully I’ll be graduating from college then, and I can really see myself hopefully being on the LPGA tour playing professional golf," she said in a TikTok video. "But also maintaining my socials and create my own brand, as well."
She teased that something is already in the works behind the scenes.
"I'm working on something now. Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future," Kai added.
Social Media Backlash
Her comments quickly sparked criticism online, with some users suggesting her goals felt disconnected from reality.
"Read the room," one critic wrote.
Another added: "Out of touch."
No Stranger to Online Heat
This isn't the first time Kai has found herself at the center of online criticism.
The 18-year-old previously faced backlash over what critics labeled "tone-deaf" social media posts, with some accusing her of appearing disconnected from the realities many Americans are facing.
Addressing the criticism in a resurfaced interview, Kai made it clear she doesn't let the negativity get to her.
"I just stay away from it," she said. "It doesn't really affect me because, I don't know, I know who I am."
She added: "It doesn't really matter, to be honest. People say whatever they want to say at the end of the day. I know what's true, and I know the type of person I am. It doesn't really matter."
Online Critics Pile On
The backlash intensified after Kai shared a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing in her bedroom, a post that quickly drew criticism online.
"So out of touch," one person wrote, while another added: "This entire family simply cannot read the room."
Others called her "ridiculously entitled" and "way too tone-deaf," as scrutiny over her online presence continued to build.
Kai also sparked debate after publicly supporting Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka over American player Coco Gauff, with some critics accusing her of being "un-American."
Despite growing up in one of the country's most politically polarizing families, Kai has insisted she wants no involvement in politics.
"I stay out of politics completely," she said. "I don't want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier."