EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Would Not 'Stand Down' From Being Monarch If Health Deteriorates & Would Let Cancer 'Take Its Action,' Royal Expert Claims

While calling Charles an "incredible man," Jobson said the king's health outlook isn't as rosy as he led royal fans to believe in December 2025, when he revealed his course of treatments was being reduced.

"I think that there's a lot of development in London science, and he'll be getting the best treatment possible," Jobson acknowledged while saying that the king is never going to be rid of cancer in his lifetime.

"I would say that we have to accept that this is a man, despite what was said. I think he was overhyped in December," The Windsor Legacy author claimed. "I think that the palace was overemphasizing the good news, and even the press people say, 'Oh, this is good news.'"

"The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There's not any prospect of anything other than living with cancer. And that probably says it all, really," Jobson noted of the king's health outlook.