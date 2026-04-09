EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Would Not 'Stand Down' From Being Monarch If Health Deteriorates & Would Let Cancer 'Take Its Action,' Royal Expert Claims
April 9 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
King Charles III has no plans to abdicate amid his cancer battle and is determined to keep managing his royal duties until the very end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The revelation was made by royal biographer and expert Robert Jobson, famed for his high palace-level sources, as the monarch is in his second year battling cancer with the illness continuing to weigh on his health.
King Charles Wont 'Stand Down' From Royal Duty Due to Cancer
"I’ve seen him at events not far from him where he’s almost falling asleep while standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he’s a courageous man," Jobson, who has met Charles on countless occasions, shared on Tom Sykes' The Royalist podcast on April 8.
"But I would say this: if he felt he could not carry out his duty because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down — but he would likely say 'I can't continue with the treatment I've got and I'll let it take its action,'" the King Charles: The Man, the Monarch, and the Future of Britain author added.
King Charles' Good News About Cancer Treatment Was 'Overhyped'
While calling Charles an "incredible man," Jobson said the king's health outlook isn't as rosy as he led royal fans to believe in December 2025, when he revealed his course of treatments was being reduced.
"I think that there's a lot of development in London science, and he'll be getting the best treatment possible," Jobson acknowledged while saying that the king is never going to be rid of cancer in his lifetime.
"I would say that we have to accept that this is a man, despite what was said. I think he was overhyped in December," The Windsor Legacy author claimed. "I think that the palace was overemphasizing the good news, and even the press people say, 'Oh, this is good news.'"
"The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There's not any prospect of anything other than living with cancer. And that probably says it all, really," Jobson noted of the king's health outlook.
King Charles' Cancer Treatment 'Milestone'
As Radar previously reported, royal fans breathed a slight sigh of relief when Charles made the rare revelation that he reached a "milestone" in his cancer treatment, while still not revealing what type of disease he's battling.
"Today, I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," he happily announced on December 12, 2025, as part of a Stand Up to Cancer event.
He added, "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made."
King Charles Is Battling Cancer Publicly, Unlike His Parents' Health Battles
Charles announced his cancer diagnosis on February 6, 2024, after the disease was discovered during routine surgery for an enlarged prostate the month prior.
He has since used his battle to highlight the importance of early detection and treatment.
"Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives....Now I've heard this message repeatedly through my visits to cancer centers across the country. I know too what a difference it has made in my own case, allowing me to lead... an active life even while undergoing treatment," the king confessed.
Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022 at the age of 96 after reportedly undergoing a private battle with bone cancer.
A new biography about the late queen claims her husband, Prince Phillip, secretly battled inoperable pancreatic cancer for eight years before his death at the age of 99 in April 2021.