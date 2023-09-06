Your tip
Queen Elizabeth's Final Days: 'Secret of Her Failing Health Was Well-Guarded' as Ailing Monarch Struggled With Pain, Poor Eyesight and Hearing

queen elizabeth final days secret of failing health well guarded pp
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth had been diagnosed with bone cancer prior to her death, sources said.

Sep. 6 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Queen Elizabeth privately struggled with a myriad of health issues before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned, putting on a brave face to fulfill her public duties in her final days.

Elizabeth had become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service in June 2022.

queen elizabeth final days secret of failing health well guarded
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth waved to the crowd alongside son Charles in June 2019.

"The secret of her failing health was well guarded, but she had actually been very unwell for a lot longer than most people knew," a palace insider revealed in a new report.

"She was periodically in a great deal of pain, her eyesight was failing, her hearing was failing and she would get easily confused. She found it very hard to move."

The tipster claimed that an ailing Elizabeth was often fatigued and in a wheelchair most of the time. "She had been so ill for so long that the fact that she was up on her feet being photographed meeting Liz Truss lulled people into a false sense of security," they said.

queen elizabeth final days secret of failing health well guarded
Source: MEGA

The ailing monarch privately battled a number of health issues.

Elizabeth famously met with Truss to invite the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022.

Photos captured during the meeting fueled speculation that Elizabeth's end was near as she appeared frail and seemed to heavily rely on her cane. Observers focused on the ruler's right hand, which had purple bruising.

Another source told The Daily Beast that Elizabeth had been diagnosed with bone cancer prior to her death, noting the main form of care tends to just mask the symptoms and involve large doses of powerful painkillers, often having a disorientating effect.

queen elizabeth final days secret of failing health well guarded
Source: MEGA

"No one expected her to die on Thursday," a family friend said of that fateful day.

MORE ON:
Queen Elizabeth II

A family friend said Elizabeth's death came as a surprise because it happened so suddenly. "Everyone knew, intellectually, that she could die at any moment, but on Wednesday no-one expected her to die on Thursday," they explained.

Family drama had been brewing in the days and hours beforehand. As we previously reported, Prince Harry flew alone to Balmoral, his grandmother's beloved retreat in the Scottish Highlands where she died on September 8.

Now-King Charles III and Princess Anne were already in the country, while Prince William traveled with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex Sophie.

A military source said the delay in the group's trip to Sctoland was caused by a row within the family, who were outraged by a suggestion by Harry that he and wife Meghan Markle could join them on the flight.

"It was insane," a friend of William's sounded off. "They had just spent two years slagging off the entire family and calling them racists. Harry had completely betrayed William, and he was holding the memoir and the Netflix series over them as well. They had not exchanged a cordial word in months."

queen elizabeth final days secret of failing health well guarded
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

The bearer party carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London.

By the time Harry arrived, the Queen had died but he still went upstairs to see her and to say his goodbyes. Harry would later attend her funeral, where he and his royal relatives put their family drama behind them to honor her memory and legacy.

RadarOnline.com has since learned that Harry and Meghan have opted for a royal ceasefire while an expert said a truce remaining intact is unlikely.

