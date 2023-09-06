Queen Elizabeth's Final Days: 'Secret of Her Failing Health Was Well-Guarded' as Ailing Monarch Struggled With Pain, Poor Eyesight and Hearing

"The secret of her failing health was well guarded, but she had actually been very unwell for a lot longer than most people knew," a palace insider revealed in a new report.

"She was periodically in a great deal of pain, her eyesight was failing, her hearing was failing and she would get easily confused. She found it very hard to move."

The tipster claimed that an ailing Elizabeth was often fatigued and in a wheelchair most of the time. "She had been so ill for so long that the fact that she was up on her feet being photographed meeting Liz Truss lulled people into a false sense of security," they said.