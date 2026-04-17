'It's Such a Privilege': Natalie Portman, 44, Announces She's Pregnant With Third Child — Two Years After Nasty Divorce With Ex Benjamin Millepied

The actress, 44, who is the child of a fertility doctor, revealed the baby news in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

She said: "Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.

"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing."

Portman added: "And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."