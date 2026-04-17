'It's Such a Privilege': Natalie Portman, 44, Announces She's Pregnant With Third Child — Two Years After Nasty Divorce With Ex Benjamin Millepied
April 17 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Natalie Portman has announced she is expecting her third baby with partner Tanguy Destable.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old Hollywood icon opened up about fertility and the new addition to her family – just two years after her divorce from her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied, following an alleged affair.
'Just Very Grateful'
The actress, 44, who is the child of a fertility doctor, revealed the baby news in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.
She said: "Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.
"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing."
Portman added: "And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."
Third Pregnancy Differences
Portman is already a mother of two – son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9 – from her previous marriage to choreographer Millepied.
After experiencing two pregnancies before, the actress is soaking in the "gratitude" differently this time around.
The actress explained: "There is a gratitude that when you’re young, you don’t necessarily grasp.
"And there’s a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me, that makes the experience so beautiful every day. And knowing it’s probably the last time, I cherish every moment."
Portman admitted she is physically "feeling great" and has "more energy" than she anticipated.
To remain "strong," the star is "swimming and doing gyrotonics" – and spending quality time with her two kids.
In an interview back in early 2025, Portman gushed over motherhood and how her two children bring "excitement" to her life.
The actress said: "My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are.
"And also, I've been spending a lot of time with my friends, with their kids and my kids; that's pretty fun."
Portman's Divorce Following Alleged Affair
In March 2024, Portman and her now ex-husband Millepied split after 11 years of marriage – after the actress quietly filed for divorce.
Back in May 2023, before the separation, rumors were circulating about an alleged extramarital affair involving Millepied.
Regarding Portman's quiet split, a source told People magazine: "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it.
"Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year, but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends, and work."
The couple met on the 2009 film set of Black Swan, which Portman starred in and Millepied choreographed.