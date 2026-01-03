Natalie Portman's Revenge Body: Actress, 44, Puts Toned Figure on Full Display While Lounging in St. Barth's After Quietly Divorcing Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman showed off her smoke show figure while on vacation in St. Barth's in new photos obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The 44-year-old looked stunning as she sunned herself on a white sand beach after ringing in 2026 on the Caribbean island favored by so many A-listers.
Beach Babe
The mother of two wowed in a plunging black one-piece with a belted waistline. It showed off her long legs as she dug her feet into the sand.
Portman was joined by three female friends for her beach outing on Thursday, January 1, looking fresh and relaxed after so many stars whooped it up the night before, counting down to midnight at several beachside bashes.
Gotta Get the Backside
Portman was seen showing off her aquatic skills in some photos, going for several swims in the Caribbean Sea during her holiday break.
After returning to her beach towel, the Vox Lux actress lay on her stomach to let her backside catch some rays.
It's unclear if Portman's two children made the trip with her. She shares son Aleph Portman-Millepied, 14, and daughter Amalia Millepied, 8, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.
The actress fell for the French ballet star and choreographer while filming 2010's Black Swan. It landed Portman her first Academy Award, taking home the Best Actress Oscar in 2011 for playing a mentally tormented ballerina.
She was heavily pregnant with Alpeh as she accepted the honor. Portman and Millepied tied the knot the following year in August 2012.
Portman filed for divorce from Millepied in July 2023, after reports he had been cheating on her. The divorce was finalized in February 2024.
The Annihilation star has since moved on with French musician and producer Tanguy Destable, although he wasn't seen on her beach outing in St. Barth's. Known as Tepr under his DJ name, he is quite possible to have spun records at any of the private parties on the island that ring in the New Year.
St. Barth's holds a special place for Portman and Destable.
The pair were photographed on the romantic island in March 2025, in one of Portman's first sightings with the musician after her divorce, as they strolled along Saline Beach.
'2025 Had So Much Light'
While Portman hasn't shared any photos from her getaway to St Barth's, she did let fans in on how she spent 2025, in a year she called "beautiful," through a slideshow of 18 candid snapshots and videos posted to Instagram on Friday, January 2.
"2025 had so much light – amazing filming experiences with Cathy Yan and Lena Dunham, releasing Arco, trips to Italy, Turkey, and Kenya, so much beautiful art and music, and lots of amazing time with friends and family," the May December star wrote about both her career experiences and travels.
"Happy New Year 2026! Wishing you all joy and fulfillment," Portman added.
Within 10 hours, Portman's 2025 overview post gathered more than 110,000 "likes," including ones from fellow actor friends, including Julianne Moore, Jennifer Garner, and Justin Theroux.
The actress now lives in France, revealing in a May 2025 interview with Net-a-Porter, "They’re very good at privacy here. "I feel like the biggest compliment is ‘elle est très discrète’ ['she is very discreet."
So far, Portman hasn't been photographed at any of the star-studded New Year's Eve parties that took place on St. Barth's
