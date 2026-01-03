Natalie Portman's Revenge Body: Actress, 44, Puts Toned Figure on Full Display While Lounging in St. Barth's After Quietly Divorcing Benjamin Millepied

Portman was seen showing off her aquatic skills in some photos, going for several swims in the Caribbean Sea during her holiday break.

After returning to her beach towel, the Vox Lux actress lay on her stomach to let her backside catch some rays.

It's unclear if Portman's two children made the trip with her. She shares son Aleph Portman-Millepied, 14, and daughter Amalia Millepied, 8, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

The actress fell for the French ballet star and choreographer while filming 2010's Black Swan. It landed Portman her first Academy Award, taking home the Best Actress Oscar in 2011 for playing a mentally tormented ballerina.

She was heavily pregnant with Alpeh as she accepted the honor. Portman and Millepied tied the knot the following year in August 2012.