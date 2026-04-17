EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Feud Lying Behind One of World's Wildest Band's Induction Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Manchester group, led by brothers Liam Gallagher , 52, and Noel Gallagher , 58, was announced as part of the Hall of Fame's 2026 class on April 13.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Oasis' long-running internal feud has resurfaced as the band prepares for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with disputes over past members and lingering tensions threatening to overshadow the honor.

Oasis has been announced as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2026 induction class.

Speaking about the fallout, McCarroll said: "Would I sit down and have a cup of tea, a Rich Tea, with Noel, and go, 'What the f--- happened, mate?' I would."

The uncertainty has revived memories of the band's fractious history, particularly McCarroll's bitter exit from the group in 1995 following a clash with Noel.

The list was quietly updated days later to include McGuigan and White, adding to speculation over which former members will attend the ceremony.

Initial listings included guitarists Gem Archer and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs , as well as bassist Andy Bell and drummer Tony McCarroll as the siblings' fellow inductees – but omitted founding bassist Paul McGuigan, 53, and drummer Alan White.

A music industry insider said, "Tony has never denied the confrontation, but he has always maintained he stood his ground when he felt pushed. Noel was kept up all night by the argument, and after it, Tony was out. That moment defined his relationship with the band going forward."

McCarrroll, who remains based in Manchester, has spoken candidly about the incident that led to his departure, recalling how an argument he had with a girl overheard through hotel walls by Noel escalated into his dismissal from the group.

A source close to the band said the comment reflects unresolved tensions, adding: "There has always been unfinished business between Tony and Noel, even if time has softened the edges of their rift."

McCarroll recalled the hotel argument that led to his dismissal after keeping Noel Gallagher awake all night.

McCarroll's legal battle with Noel in the High Court over unpaid royalties further cemented the divide, with the drummer ultimately settling for $744,000 after claiming he was owed $20million.

A source close to the group added: "Tony is pragmatic about his fallout with Noel now – he respects the scale of what Oasis became, even if he was no longer part of it."

He said, "I'm happy for Noel and Liam. Really happy for them. And I'm dead happy for the fans more than anything and for those generations who haven't seen Oasis."

Despite the acrimony, McCarroll has insisted he holds no lasting bitterness toward the Gallagher brothers, even after missing out on the band's lucrative reunion tour of 2025.

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Organizers have remained uncertain which former members will attend the ceremony due to the band's fractious history.

A legal source said, "That case marked a definitive break in trust between Tony and Noel, and it is something that still lingers in the background for the band when it comes to any discussion about reunions or recognition like the Hall of Fame induction."

While relations with Noel remain distant, McCarroll has described a warmer dynamic with Liam.

He said: "Everyone thinks Liam's a nutcase, but he's a shockingly nice guy. A lot of that stuff is bravado. It might be nervousness, something about him where he just can't deal with whatever it is, people in his face."

An insider added, "Liam has always had a softer side away from the spotlight, and Tony has seen that firsthand. That is where a chance he may be able to meet with Noel and Liam lies – if Liam can make it happen."

Questions also remain over whether McCarroll or other former Oasis members will attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

A source involved in planning for the event said: "There is still a lot of uncertainty about who will show up – the history between the band members makes it unpredictable."