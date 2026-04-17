Stephen Colbert Brutally Trolls Pete Hegseth's Embarrassing 'Pulp Fiction' Prayer — As Top Advisor Scrambles to Defend War Sec's Fake Bible Quote Blunder

At a worship service at the Pentagon on Wednesday, April 15, Hegseth shared what he thought was a Bible prayer delivered moments before the harrowing rescue operation of two airmen shot down over Iran.

Hegseth told a crowd, "They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17, before asking attendees to "pray with me, please."

The 45-year-old then launched into a speech that was less biblical and more Tarantino-esque, specifically, a slightly altered version of Samuel L. Jackson's famous Pulp Fiction speech before he blows a guy's head off, which Colbert was more than happy to point out.

"Hegseth quoting from the gospel of Quentin Tarantino!" the late-night host, 61, raged. "If you're not familiar with that gospel, it's like the regular Bible, but Tarantino's Jesus says the N-word a lot."