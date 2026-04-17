EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Trump's $1TRILLION Deal With the Devil — Radar Reveals 10-Point Peace Plan With Iran

Donald Trump is putting the final touches on his 10-point plan with Iran to finally end the war against the Islamic-led regime, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The president has been ripped apart for his decision to attack Iran, as Americans have been seeing the impact on their wallet, but now Trump's new deal could deliver $1trillion to the U.S., including decreasing oil prices.

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'Trump is the Ultimate Negotiator'

Source: MEGA Trump and Iran are said to be trying to finalize a deal that will end the war.

While Trump recently announced that Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire, both countries are hashing out the exact details of the agreement; however, insiders claim the deal could take years to finalize. But retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely still believes Trump is in the driver's seat. "Trump is the ultimate negotiator," Vallely noted. "He's so much smarter than these people, and he'll say things to put them off or what we call psychological operations [PSYOPs], which he is a master at." Vallery continued: "He'll threaten them and say, 'We are going to do this and that.' He threw a lot of stuff out there to put fear in the Iranian regime. That works for the most part. We are watching them very closely, and at the same time, our military can rest a little bit."

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Source: MEGA Many critics, including some in the MAGA base, have called out the president and the war in Iran.

According to insiders, both sides are discussing Iran possibly maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, the sea passage in the Middle East through which ships transport 20 percent of the world's oil. Sources claim the proposal notes ships must notify intermediary companies of their cargo, as well as pay $1million per vessel. However, Trump has discussed a potential "joint venture" with Iran regarding the hefty tolls, branding the arrangement a "beautiful thing." "Nobody else is putting up the money like we are to make sure [the strait remains] open and safe, so why shouldn't we get paid some money back for a period of time?" Vallely asked.

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Terms of the 10-Point Peace Plan Revealed

Source: MEGA The deal is said to include a cessation of war on all fronts.

Some of the other terms believed to be included in the proposed deal include an ongoing commitment to nonaggression moving forward; the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions against Iran, as well as the termination of all United Nations Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors resolutions against the Middle Eastern nation. Another key point in the deal is the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Iran, and the cessation of war on all fronts, which includes American ally Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. Iran also wants the U.S. to pay for the damages their attacks have brought so they can rebuild their country. "The Iranian regime, which is the number one state sponsor of terrorism, has been significantly weakened and degraded by U.S. and Israeli actions, and that is a good thing for the civility of the region and the world, foreign relations expert Michael Szanto explained.

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Source: MEGA Former supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Trump 'doesn't care' about Americans, only about the war.

Trump has also continued to push a positive spin on a potential deal; on Friday, April 17, the 79-year-old announced the Strait of Hormuz is now "completely open" for all commercial ships, but the US blockade on Iranian ports will "remain in full force" until a deal is officially reached. "Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again," Trump claimed on Truth Social. "It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!" The war in Iran has driven a massive wedge between Trump and some in his MAGA base, including several of his former supporters. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who Trump has branded a "traitor," recently claimed the president "doesn't care" about struggling Americans and is only about the war. After Trump hosted Sharon Simmons, dressed in a "DoorDash Grandma" shirt at the White House, and gave her a $100 tip, Greene was quick to go off.

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