Barron Trump's Sister-in-Law Lara Reveals Reason Why Prez's Youngest Son Is Rarely Seen in Public — And Shares His Plans For After College

Lara and Eric began dating in 2008, when Barron was only two years old, and they went on to marry in 2014. She shared that she's been there for most of his life.

"It's crazy because I've seen Barron grow up, which means I'm 160 years old," she self-depreciatingly joked.

"But he turned out to be a really great kid, and he's excited to finish up college and get out and work," Lara revealed, noting that he still has two years left until he graduates.

Barron began his freshman year at New York University's prestigious Stern School of Business in September 2024. He transferred to the school's Washington, D.C. campus the following year to live in the White House after his dad won a second term as president.