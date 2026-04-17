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Home > News > Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Sister-in-Law Lara Reveals Reason Why Prez's Youngest Son Is Rarely Seen in Public — And Shares His Plans For After College

Photo of Barron Trump, Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump pulled back the veil on her brother-in-law, Barron.

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April 17 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Lara Trump has gushed over just how "cool" her brother-in-law, Barron Trump, has become as he’s grown into adulthood, while also shedding light on why the famously private first son is so rarely seen in public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Eric Trump’s wife, 43, said Barron, 20, is well aware he’s become a full-blown social media "obsession" and hinted he’s deliberately keeping a low profile as he focuses on life at NYU’s business school while teasing his post-graduation plans.

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Barron Trump Is 'Such a Smart Kid'

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Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump gushed over watching brother-in-law Barron grow into such a 'smart' and 'funny' young man.

Lara made the revelations on her podcast, The Right View, while reading fan questions, and one inquiry was about President Donald Trump's youngest child and the online fascination with him.

"I don't know if he knows the internet is obsessed with him. I think he knows there's a lot of interest, but that's why he likes to lay low. That's why he plays it cool, that's why you don't see him all the time," she explained.

Lara stressed that Barron is "such a smart kid," adding that the aspiring entrepreneur is also "great" and "funny."

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Barron Trump Is 'Excited' to Finish College and Start Working

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is currently finishing is sophomore year of college.

Lara and Eric began dating in 2008, when Barron was only two years old, and they went on to marry in 2014. She shared that she's been there for most of his life.

"It's crazy because I've seen Barron grow up, which means I'm 160 years old," she self-depreciatingly joked.

"But he turned out to be a really great kid, and he's excited to finish up college and get out and work," Lara revealed, noting that he still has two years left until he graduates.

Barron began his freshman year at New York University's prestigious Stern School of Business in September 2024. He transferred to the school's Washington, D.C. campus the following year to live in the White House after his dad won a second term as president.

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'I Think That Speaks Volumes About Who He Is'

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump and son Barron are seen at President Trump's January 2025 inauguration.

Lara spoke about how the president has been a hands-on dad and an inspiration to all five of his children. He shares his three eldest kids, Donald Jr., 48; Ivanka, 44; and Eric, 42, with his late ex-wife Ivana. The president also has a daughter, Tiffany, 32, with ex-wife Marla Maples. Barron is the president's youngest child, whom he shares with his wife, Melania.

"The president now has the opportunity to raise five different kids, and they are all great, hard-working people who want to contribute, and I think that speaks volumes about who he is," Lara raved.

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Lara Trump Said Barron Trump Is a 'Sleeper'

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump said Barron is 'aware' that there's high interest about him online.

Lara thinks Barron's decision to lie low, as it generates more interest in him, is a smart move.

"I say this all the time, I feel like he's a sleeper, like you want to hear more about Barron because you see less of him, and I think that's kind of cool," she explained.

"He knows what's going on out there; he's up on all of it,' Lara dished about the 6-foot-9 inch student. She even revealed the family has Sunday night dinners at the White House, where they regularly see each other.

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