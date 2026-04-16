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Home > News > Barron Trump

'That's a No': Female Journalist Brutally Shuts Down Barron Trump Dating Rumors — As Prez's Youngest Son’s Love Life Buzz Spirals

A journalist shot down claims she was romantically linked to Barron Trump.
Source: MEGA

A journalist shot down claims she was romantically linked to Barron Trump.

April 16 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

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Journalist Rikki Schlott firmly shut down speculation that she was romantically involved with Barron Trump as buzz spirals about his love life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The incident was sparked when a since-deleted X post appeared to link Donald and Melania Trump's son, 20, with the New York Post columnist.

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Journalist Smacks Down Dating Rumors

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The journalist had previously written articles about Barron Trump's college life.
Source: MEGA

The journalist had previously written articles about Barron Trump's college life.

While it's unclear why Barron and Schlott would be rumored to be dating in the first place, it's possible the odd connection was made because one of her articles on his college experience referred to him as "hunky."

The 20-year-old is also currently a student at New York University, where Schlott previously studied.

Regardless, the writer swiftly put those rumors to rest. On Wednesday, April 15, she reposted the now-deleted X post and captioned it, "That's a no."

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Barron's College Life

Barron Trump is currently attending NYU.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is currently attending NYU.

As Radar previously reported, Barron began attending NYU's Stern School of Business in September 2024 after graduating from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach earlier that year.

"It’s a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school," his father, Donald, 79, said at the time of his youngest son's decision to go to business school. "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern."

On a December 2024 appearance on Fox and Friends, Melania, 55, said she didn't think it was "possible" for her son to be a "normal student" with average college experiences, given his family connections, but she said she was "very proud" of him.

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Video Games Galore

Barron Trump is reportedly a fan of X-Box games.
Source: mega

Barron Trump is reportedly a fan of X-Box games.

Barron is also reportedly a big fan of video games and has an array of friends that he plays with on his free time.

Since giving out his personal phone number "creates more trouble than it's worth" due to his high profile as the son of the POTUS, X-Box and Discord have been his communication platforms "of choice" in the past, according to an insider.

"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly and it'd become a merry-go-round," the source added. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."

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Past Dating Rumors

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Barron Trump was rumored to have a girlfriend in May 2025.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump was rumored to have a girlfriend in May 2025.

The 20-year-old college student has kept his friends and love life private, but an insider spilled that he's been a "ladies man for sure."

"He’s really popular with the ladies," the insider told People in 2024. "He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him."

The next year, a separate source claimed Barron was officially seeing someone.

"Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot. He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald) s----- the limelight," a pal on his college campus claimed to NewsNation at the time.

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