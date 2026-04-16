'That's a No': Female Journalist Brutally Shuts Down Barron Trump Dating Rumors — As Prez's Youngest Son’s Love Life Buzz Spirals

As Radar previously reported, Barron began attending NYU's Stern School of Business in September 2024 after graduating from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach earlier that year.

"It’s a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school," his father, Donald, 79, said at the time of his youngest son's decision to go to business school. "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern."

On a December 2024 appearance on Fox and Friends, Melania, 55, said she didn't think it was "possible" for her son to be a "normal student" with average college experiences, given his family connections, but she said she was "very proud" of him.