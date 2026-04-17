EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Shoots Down Warning She Should Don Bulletproof Vest On Wedding Day'
April 17 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is said to have rejected warnings she should wear a bulletproof vest on her wedding day to Travis Kelce – as security advisers push for SWAT-style protection at what is set to be one of the most high-profile ceremonies of the year.
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, Swift, 36, and Kelce, also 36, are due to marry in June at the singer's $18million Rhode Island oceanfront mansion, with celebrations expected to stretch across the estate and nearby venues, including the five-star Ocean House.
Around 150 guests are expected, with attendees rumored to include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone and Zoe Kravitz, alongside Kelce's brother Jason Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes.
Preparations have intensified following leaks about the guest list, dress, and schedule, prompting organizers to tighten already extensive measures.
Security Advisers Recommend Extreme Measures for Big Day
Security consultants have advised Swift and Kelce the scale of the event, combined with the circulation of sensitive information, warrants extreme precautions.
One source familiar with planning for the big day told us: "Taylor has been told in very direct terms that she should consider wearing personal protection, even something as dramatic as a reinforced vest, but she has absolutely no intention of doing that."
Another insider added: "She wants to feel like a bride, not a target, and she is pushing back on anything that would make the day feel militarized."
SWAT Style Protection and Layered Security Put in Place
Advisers are understood to be focusing now on expanding the protective perimeter around the event and on response capabilities.
A senior security consultant said: "At this level of potential exposure, we are talking about layered protection - armed specialists, rapid-response teams and surveillance coverage across multiple zones. Bringing in SWAT-style personnel is not being treated as excessive, it is being treated as appropriate."
A second source said: "When you have this concentration of wealth and visibility, you plan for worst-case scenarios, whether you like it or not."
Lavish Details Balanced With Efforts to Keep Wedding Personal
Concerns have been heightened by the presence of high-value assets expected on the day, including couture gowns, jewelry and gifts.
Swift's wedding dress is rumored to draw inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 wedding gown when she married Conrad Hilton Jr., with a cinched waist and lace detailing.
While no designer has been confirmed, speculation has centered on Sarah Burton as the gown maker, with talk that Swift may also borrow historic jewelry pieces.
Despite the opulence, sources close to the couple say efforts are being made to maintain a traditional tone.
Swift's dad is expected to walk her down the aisle, with a father-daughter dance and a 1950s-style cake also planned.
One insider told RadarOnline.com: "There is a real push behind the scenes to keep things intimate and meaningful, even as the scale threatens to expand."
Security measures are expected to extend well beyond the immediate wedding venue, with surrounding areas monitored and access points tightly controlled.
A source said: "The estate is effectively being treated as a sealed environment, with restricted entry zones and constant oversight. It is closer to a controlled operation than a typical wedding."
Multiple contingency plans have been drawn up in case of disruption, including changes to timing and alternative locations.
Another source said: "Taylor is incredibly detail-focused, so there are back-up options for nearly every element of the day, ensuring nothing is left to chance.
"Even if the day is disrupted by the likes of a stalker invading her grounds, she is determined the day will still go ahead as planned, and she has a huge security team available that will make that happen at all costs."