EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Shoots Down Warning She Should Don Bulletproof Vest On Wedding Day'

Concerns have been heightened by the presence of high-value assets expected on the day, including couture gowns, jewelry and gifts.

Swift's wedding dress is rumored to draw inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 wedding gown when she married Conrad Hilton Jr., with a cinched waist and lace detailing.

While no designer has been confirmed, speculation has centered on Sarah Burton as the gown maker, with talk that Swift may also borrow historic jewelry pieces.

Despite the opulence, sources close to the couple say efforts are being made to maintain a traditional tone.

Swift's dad is expected to walk her down the aisle, with a father-daughter dance and a 1950s-style cake also planned.

One insider told RadarOnline.com: "There is a real push behind the scenes to keep things intimate and meaningful, even as the scale threatens to expand."

Security measures are expected to extend well beyond the immediate wedding venue, with surrounding areas monitored and access points tightly controlled.

A source said: "The estate is effectively being treated as a sealed environment, with restricted entry zones and constant oversight. It is closer to a controlled operation than a typical wedding."

Multiple contingency plans have been drawn up in case of disruption, including changes to timing and alternative locations.

Another source said: "Taylor is incredibly detail-focused, so there are back-up options for nearly every element of the day, ensuring nothing is left to chance.

"Even if the day is disrupted by the likes of a stalker invading her grounds, she is determined the day will still go ahead as planned, and she has a huge security team available that will make that happen at all costs."