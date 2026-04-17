Nancy Guthrie Likely Knew 'Psychopathic' Kidnapper — As Forensic Expert Plays Down Hopes Missing 84-Year-Old Will Be Found Alive

Dr. Brucato noted roughly 92 percent of women who are killed in the U.S. know their killer and suggested the suspect demonstrated a "comfort level" that indicated they may have spent time in the home previously.

Appearing on NewsNation, he said: "(The person) who did this probably has some passing relationship, at least, with this victim, and that matches some of the comfort level, potentially spending quite a lot of time in the house and things like that that we see on the (home surveillance video)."

Based on surveillance footage, he described the individual as "way too cool under pressure," which may point to a "psychopathic character structure."