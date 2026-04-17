Cher Files for Conservatorship of 'Gravely Disabled' Son Elijah Blue Allman, 49, After Arrests — And Claims His ‘Drug Dependency Is at Its Worst' in Bombshell Filing
April 17 2026, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
Cher is begging a Los Angeles court to grant a temporary conservator over troubled son Elijah Blue Allman, RadarOnline.com can report.
The singer's son with late rocker Gregg Allman is reportedly on suicide watch inside a New Hampshire lock-up following a pair of arrests just days apart earlier this year.
In documents she submitted on Wednesday, Cher revealed Elijah's life has "significantly deteriorated" since the last time she filed for a conservatorship in 2023.
The 79-year-old shared that her 49-year-old son is currently in a psychiatric hospital following a string of financial and legal troubles.
"She has, for a very long time, wanted to take Elijah back under her wing," an insider confirmed to Radar. "This might be her opportunity."
More to come... This is a developing story.