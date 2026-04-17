Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Cher

Cher Files for Conservatorship of 'Gravely Disabled' Son Elijah Blue Allman, 49, After Arrests — And Claims His ‘Drug Dependency Is at Its Worst' in Bombshell Filing 

Cher and elijah blue
Source: MEGA

Cher has requested a temporary conservator for her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 17 2026, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cher is begging a Los Angeles court to grant a temporary conservator over troubled son Elijah Blue Allman, RadarOnline.com can report.

The singer's son with late rocker Gregg Allman is reportedly on suicide watch inside a New Hampshire lock-up following a pair of arrests just days apart earlier this year.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cher and elijah blue
Source: MEGA

Cher previously sought a conservatorship over son Elijah amid concerns about his substance abuse.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Split photo of D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

'Romantic Homicide' Singer D4vd Arrested in Chilling Case of Teen Found Dead in His Tesla

Sarah Ferguson is believed to be staying at a luxury resort in Europe.

Sarah Ferguson Found Hiding Out at Luxurious Resort in Austria 2 Months After Disgraced Ex-Husband Andrew Windsor's Arrest

In documents she submitted on Wednesday, Cher revealed Elijah's life has "significantly deteriorated" since the last time she filed for a conservatorship in 2023.

The 79-year-old shared that her 49-year-old son is currently in a psychiatric hospital following a string of financial and legal troubles.

"She has, for a very long time, wanted to take Elijah back under her wing," an insider confirmed to Radar. "This might be her opportunity."

More to come... This is a developing story.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.