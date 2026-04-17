Cher Files for Conservatorship of 'Gravely Disabled' Son Elijah Blue Allman, 49, After Arrests — And Claims His ‘Drug Dependency Is at Its Worst' in Bombshell Filing 

In documents she submitted on Wednesday, Cher revealed Elijah's life has "significantly deteriorated" since the last time she filed for a conservatorship in 2023.

The 79-year-old shared that her 49-year-old son is currently in a psychiatric hospital following a string of financial and legal troubles.

"She has, for a very long time, wanted to take Elijah back under her wing," an insider confirmed to Radar. "This might be her opportunity."

More to come... This is a developing story.