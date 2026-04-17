EXCLUSIVE: MS-Stricken Selma Blair Faces Horrific Backlash Over Disease-Inspired Bedwear Range

Selma Blair is facing a wave of vicious online backlash after unveiling a disease-inspired sleepwear range, with critics accusing her of "cashing in" on her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. RadarOnline.com can reveal Blair, 53, who has appeared in films including Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions, has announced the Sea La Vie by Selma Blair collection in collaboration with women-owned lifestyle brand Mersea.

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Selma Blair Launches Loungewear Inspired by MS Journey

Source: mersea.com Blair has collaborated with lifestyle brand Mersea to create the Sea La Vie line.

The actress, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018, said the idea for the line stemmed from her own experiences during treatment, when comfort and quality clothing became central to her recovery. Her collection, developed over nine to 10 months, features pyjama sets, a sleep jacket and accessories inspired by her personal journey, including references to her family and her service dog, Scout. However, insiders said the launch has prompted a harsh response online, with some cruelly accusing Blair of "exploiting" her condition. "There is a real undercurrent of trolling around this," one fashion industry source told us. "People are saying she is cashing in on her disease, which is a brutal accusation given what she has gone through."

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'I Felt Taken Care Of'

Source: Mega Critics have accused Blair of 'cashing in' and 'exploiting' her 2018 multiple sclerosis diagnosis for profit.

Another source in the business added: "It's sparked a debate about where the line is between raising awareness and commercializing a diagnosis, and not everyone is comfortable with how this is being presented." Blair has been open about the role comfort played during her illness, recalling how receiving luxury loungewear during treatment helped her feel cared for. She said: "I was going through a lot of treatments, and I had just been diagnosed (with multiple sclerosis)… and I got this really amazing care package in the mail." "I was in bed, but in these cashmere pieces," Blair added. "When I was being treated in the hospital, I was also wearing things that felt rich, and I felt taken care of."

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Source: Mega The actress explained luxury loungewear helped her feel 'taken care of' during intensive hospital treatments.

The actress added reconnecting with Mersea's founders led to the collaboration once her health began to improve. "I always wear their things," she said. "When I started getting better, I got in touch and said 'Would you be interested in doing this collaboration?'" Blair also acknowledged her affinity for rest, adding, "I like bed a lot. When people say, 'What's your bedtime ritual,' I'm like, 'Pyjamas. Go to bed, don't talk to me.'" Design elements in the collection reflect Blair's personal experiences, including embroidered self-love motifs and pieces inspired by her family life. A bandana pays tribute to her service dog, while the overall aesthetic leans into comfort and ease – a direct response to the physical demands of living with MS.

Selma Blair Health Update

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Source: Mega The 'Cruel Intentions' star previously expanded into the wellness market with a targeted skincare collaboration.