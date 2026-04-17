Ruby Rose's Account of Night She Alleges Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted her Resurfaces in Decade-Old Newspaper Column
April 17 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Ruby Rose shared details of the night she claims Katy Perry sexually assaulted her in a newspaper column over ten years ago.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her unearthed essay, written in 2011 and published by the Herald Sun, claims she threw up on the singer whilst intoxicated during a night out at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne.
Glaring Omissions From Original Account
Rose, 40, explains that the duo began the night by crashing a high school prom, before continuing on to the Spice Market nightclub.
She wrote: "I spectacularly lost dignity (and keys) one night not too long ago. Remember when Katy Perry and I crashed the year 12 formal? I don't.”
"I had been off the grog for 30 days, my first attempt at sobriety, and I was out partying with Katy.
"What I do remember thinking was: 'I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?' Well, not stopping at one drink, or ten, and then vomiting on Katy's foot was the answer."
'Nothing Horrific Happened'
She went on to explain that "nothing horrific happened" during the night, and details the night it as "one of the best decisions of my life."
The resurfaced account of her night with Perry comes after the explosive allegations the Aussie actress made about Perry, 41, last weekend — which police are now investigating.
She claimed the Roar singer sexually assaulted her while she was "resting" on a friend's lap that night.
Following the incident, Rose claims she "projectile vomited" on Perry.
She said it had taken her "almost two decades" to speak out publicly about the incident.
In a now-deleted post to Threads, she wrote: "I'm now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly.
"Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault have. Thank you for seeing me.”
'Dangerous, Reckless Lies'
A spokesperson for Perry denied the allegations, saying: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies.
"Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."
The former manager of the Melbourne nightclub has also spoken out about the night in question as a "security nightmare", but maintains he was unaware of any incident at the time.
He told the Herald Sun: "They came in together, they were also with Katy's hair and make-up girl and another guy who was friends with Ruby.
"It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit."
He alleges that the duo spent the night in a private VIP area known as the Genie Bottle. He confirmed that he was on site the night in question, but did not witness the incident.
He also claimed that the pair spent the night in a sectioned-off VIP section called the Genie Bottle. However, he denied witnessing the alleged incident.
"They were in the Genie Bottle and having drinks and stuff, but were mainly in there doing their own thing," the manager said. "I wasn't aware of any alleged assault or someone vomiting."