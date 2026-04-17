Ruby Rose's Account of Night She Alleges Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted her Resurfaces in Decade-Old Newspaper Column

She went on to explain that "nothing horrific happened" during the night, and details the night it as "one of the best decisions of my life."

The resurfaced account of her night with Perry comes after the explosive allegations the Aussie actress made about Perry, 41, last weekend — which police are now investigating.

She claimed the Roar singer sexually assaulted her while she was "resting" on a friend's lap that night.

Following the incident, Rose claims she "projectile vomited" on Perry.

She said it had taken her "almost two decades" to speak out publicly about the incident.

In a now-deleted post to Threads, she wrote: "I'm now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly.

"Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault have. Thank you for seeing me.”