Disturbing Katy Perry Sexual Misconduct Claims Resurface Amid Ruby Rose Scandal — Music Video Co-star Claimed Singer 'Pulled Down His Underwear Exposing His Manhood to Crowd'

Josh Kloss starred opposite Perry, 41, in her 2010 Teenage Dream music video and later recalled a horrifically embarrassing incident where she allegedly pulled down his pants in front of a large group, exposing his bare manhood to her "guy friends."

A male model's sexual misconduct claims against Katy Perry have resurfaced after actress Ruby Rose 's allegations that the pop superstar sexually assaulted her , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a since-deleted Instagram post in August 2019, Kloss wrote he was going to share a ukulele version of the song to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the video's release, "but then, as I was tuning, I thought, f--- this, I’m not helping her B.S. image another second."

"After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, Open the Eyes of My Heart. She was cool and kind," he began before noting that her mood dramatically shifted when they weren't alone.

"When other people were around, she was cold as ice, even called the act of kissing me 'gross' to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all," Kloss claimed of their steamy scenes together.

He also revealed he had turned down Perry's invitation to join her at a Santa Barbara strip club after their first day of shooting the music video.