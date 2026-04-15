Disturbing Katy Perry Sexual Misconduct Claims Resurface Amid Ruby Rose Scandal — Music Video Co-star Claimed Singer 'Pulled Down His Underwear Exposing His Manhood to Crowd'
April 15 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
A male model's sexual misconduct claims against Katy Perry have resurfaced after actress Ruby Rose's allegations that the pop superstar sexually assaulted her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Josh Kloss starred opposite Perry, 41, in her 2010 Teenage Dream music video and later recalled a horrifically embarrassing incident where she allegedly pulled down his pants in front of a large group, exposing his bare manhood to her "guy friends."
Katy Perry 'Embarrassed' Josh Kloss in Front of Their Crew
In a since-deleted Instagram post in August 2019, Kloss wrote he was going to share a ukulele version of the song to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the video's release, "but then, as I was tuning, I thought, f--- this, I’m not helping her B.S. image another second."
"After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, Open the Eyes of My Heart. She was cool and kind," he began before noting that her mood dramatically shifted when they weren't alone.
"When other people were around, she was cold as ice, even called the act of kissing me 'gross' to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all," Kloss claimed of their steamy scenes together.
He also revealed he had turned down Perry's invitation to join her at a Santa Barbara strip club after their first day of shooting the music video.
Josh Kloss Claims Katy Perry Pulled His 'Underwear Out as Far as She Could'
After the project wrapped, Kloss revealed he saw Perry "a couple of times" after her split from ex-husband Russell Brand in December 2011.
The Firework singer invited him to a mutual friend's birthday party at a roller rink, to which he brought a pal who was a massive fan of Perry.
"When I saw her, we hugged, and she was still my crush," Kloss recalled.
“But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends, and the crowd around us, my p----," he claimed in dismay.
"Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?" Kloss wrote about the mortifying moment.
Josh Kloss Claims Katy Perry Video Was an 'Assaulting and Belittling' Experience
"I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting," Kloss proclaimed, adding he made only $650 from the video while being "lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly."
"So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done," the actor fumed.
Ruby Rose's Shocking Sexual Assault Claims Against Katy Perry
Rose, 40, made the claim that Perry "sexually assaulted" her at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne in a reaction to the singer commenting on Justin Bieber's April 12 Coachella performance.
"Who gives a s--- what she thinks," The Meg actress snarled on Threads. Rose later elaborated about what allegedly happened between the women.
"She didn't kiss me. She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," the Orange Is the New Black alum wrote.
"It happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people," Rose revealed.
She claimed the reason she kept quiet was that the Hot N Cold hitmaker later "agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," but added, "The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."
Rose's claim is now being investigated by Australian police.