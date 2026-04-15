Katy Perry 'Sexual Assault' Scandal Rocked by New Twist — Club Owner Claims Singer and Ruby Rose 'Had Too Much to Drink' on Night of Alleged Incident

The Batwoman star alleged the singer "rubbed" her private parts on her face, only stopping once Rose began to get sick.

A former manager of the Australian nightclub where Ruby Rose claimed Katy Perry sexually assaulted her said the celebs "had too much to drink" that night, RadarOnline.com can report.

The owner of the nightclub said the two partied together in a private room.

The owner said Rose and Perry were mainly in the VIP area known as the Genie Bottle, which was decorated to resemble the famed bottle from I Dream of Jeannie.

The Spice Market club owner told the Melbourne Herald Sun that the two stars arrived at the hotspot together in 2010, but were "so drunk they had to be escorted by security out via the fire exit into a private car to avoid prying eyes."

While the owner admitted that he didn't see the alleged incident happen, he could confirm the two were at the club that night and that both appeared to have had "way too much to drink."

He told the paper that Rose had requested for Perry to come to the venue earlier that night.

"They came in together," he said, adding that they were also with friends and their personal beauty teams. "It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit."

He said that Rose and Perry spent some time in the cordoned-off area with friends, but he was not aware of any alleged assault, nor of anyone vomiting.

“They were in the Genie Bottle and having drinks and stuff, but were mainly in there doing their own thing," he noted.