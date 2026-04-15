Katy Perry 'Sexual Assault' Scandal Rocked by New Twist — Club Owner Claims Singer and Ruby Rose 'Had Too Much to Drink' on Night of Alleged Incident
April 15 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
A former manager of the Australian nightclub where Ruby Rose claimed Katy Perry sexually assaulted her said the celebs "had too much to drink" that night, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Batwoman star alleged the singer "rubbed" her private parts on her face, only stopping once Rose began to get sick.
Club Owner Speaks Out
While the owner admitted that he didn't see the alleged incident happen, he could confirm the two were at the club that night and that both appeared to have had "way too much to drink."
The Spice Market club owner told the Melbourne Herald Sun that the two stars arrived at the hotspot together in 2010, but were "so drunk they had to be escorted by security out via the fire exit into a private car to avoid prying eyes."
The owner said Rose and Perry were mainly in the VIP area known as the Genie Bottle, which was decorated to resemble the famed bottle from I Dream of Jeannie.
They Came and Left Together
He told the paper that Rose had requested for Perry to come to the venue earlier that night.
"They came in together," he said, adding that they were also with friends and their personal beauty teams. "It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit."
He said that Rose and Perry spent some time in the cordoned-off area with friends, but he was not aware of any alleged assault, nor of anyone vomiting.
“They were in the Genie Bottle and having drinks and stuff, but were mainly in there doing their own thing," he noted.
'They Were Drunk'
The owner said club security helped the pair sneak out a back door, adding that they left together and on "good terms."
"They were drunk," the man said. "They weren’t paralytic or anything and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub. But being conscious of them both being public figures, we didn't want someone taking photos of them drunk like that."
The alleged incident went unreported for more than a decade, after Rose, 40, reacted to a viral clip of Perry, 41, commenting on Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a ---- what she thinks," Ruby wrote on Threads.
War of Words
Rose later shared graphic details about what she says happened inside the Melbourne nightclub.
"She didn't kiss me," she wrote in response to a user referencing Perry's hit song, I Kissed a Girl. "She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----a on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."
Perry's representative pushed back strongly on the allegations, rejecting any suggestion of wrongdoing.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," a rep told TMZ. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."