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EXCLUSIVE: A California Girl For Katy Perry? How Singer 'Is Desperate to Get Pregnant to Stick It to Her Ex Orlando Bloom'

Katy Perry is allegedly desperate to get pregnant as she moves on from ex Orlando Bloom.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is allegedly desperate to get pregnant as she moves on from ex Orlando Bloom.

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March 17 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Triumphant Katy Perry is plotting a "revenge" pregnancy with new beau Justin Trudeau – less than a year after her decade-long romance with Orlando Bloom burned out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Katy's plan always was to have more kids with Orlando, but that obviously didn't work out," shared an insider.

"She and Justin are in love and she's openly talking about having his baby. He's fully on board, so it's just a matter of time."

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Katy Perry Eyes Trudeau Baby

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katy perry desperate get pregnant stick ex orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen together in Davos during the World Economic Forum.

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The pop tart, 41, and the former Canadian prime minister, 54, first sparked romance rumors last summer and went public with their relationship in October.

They recently grabbed lunch with the former prime minister of Japan in Tokyo and she was by Trudeau's side in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

"Now that Katy's with Justin, she's been swept up into a world of power players and she's cosplaying the role of a stateswoman, even choosing her clothes to fit that mold," said a source.

"Having Justin's child will solidify her status as more than just his arm candy."

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Katy Still Bitter Over Bloom

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Orlando Bloom and Perry, who share daughter Daisy Dove, split last July after nearly a decade together.
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Perry, who share daughter Daisy Dove, split last July after nearly a decade together.

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According to our source, the new addition will be even sweeter because Perry remains "bitter" that she and Bloom, 49 – who announced their split last July and share daughter Daisy Dove, 5 – never added to their brood.

Bloom shares a son, Flynn, 15, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, while Trudeau has three children, aged 11 through 18, from his marriage to Sophie Gregoire.

"It's no secret Katy desperately wanted more kids with Orlando and apparently blames him for that failed dream," said the insider.

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Katy Perry's Ultimate Revenge Plan

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Justin Trudeau shares three children with ex-wife Sophie Gregoire.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau shares three children with ex-wife Sophie Gregoire.

Sources said Perry is relishing how dramatically her life has shifted since their split and "gleeful" about topping off her "revenge" plan with a pregnancy announcement.

"Katy felt really let down by Orlando. Moving on first, and in such a big way, is her way of getting revenge," shared a source.

"Starting a family with Justin, a man she considers an upgrade from a self-absorbed actor, is the ultimate proof that Katy has everything she ever wanted. She'd never say it publicly, but everyone knows she enjoys rubbing this in Orlando's face."

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