EXCLUSIVE: A California Girl For Katy Perry? How Singer 'Is Desperate to Get Pregnant to Stick It to Her Ex Orlando Bloom'

Triumphant Katy Perry is plotting a "revenge" pregnancy with new beau Justin Trudeau – less than a year after her decade-long romance with Orlando Bloom burned out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Katy's plan always was to have more kids with Orlando, but that obviously didn't work out," shared an insider.

"She and Justin are in love and she's openly talking about having his baby. He's fully on board, so it's just a matter of time."