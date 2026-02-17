EXCLUSIVE: Wedding Bells for Katy Perry! How Lovestruck Singer is Ready to Elope With Ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Love-struck Katy Perry is ready to elope with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and have the politician's baby – but pals fear the pop star may be rushing their romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"A lot of people in her life are worried that she's moving too fast," said an insider. "She was with Orlando Bloom for nearly a decade, and she went straight from their breakup to dating Justin without missing a beat – and suddenly he's her whole world."
Perry Moves On Quickly
The Hot N Cold singer, 41, split with Pirates of the Caribbean hunk Bloom, 49 – father of her daughter, Daisy Dove, 5 – after nine years together, announcing the end of their engagement early last summer.
Then, in late July, Perry was spotted dining with Trudeau, 54, in Montreal. He was also seen singing along in the crowd during her concert in the same city.
Yacht PDA Sparks Concern
By October, the new couple was also seen canoodling on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, and Perry recently shared photos of their beachy getaway on Instagram.
The insider said: "It's a little concerning because she never really stopped to catch her breath or process the breakup properly. But Katy doesn't want to hear any of that.
"She keeps saying she's never been happier and that this feels easy in a way that things with Orlando never did."