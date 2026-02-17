Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Katy Perry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Wedding Bells for Katy Perry! How Lovestruck Singer is Ready to Elope With Ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Orlando Bloom split preceded Katy Perry being spotted dining with Justin Trudeau in Montreal following the end of her engagement.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry has sparked wedding buzz as the lovestruck singer prepares to elope with Justin Trudeau.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Love-struck Katy Perry is ready to elope with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and have the politician's baby – but pals fear the pop star may be rushing their romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"A lot of people in her life are worried that she's moving too fast," said an insider. "She was with Orlando Bloom for nearly a decade, and she went straight from their breakup to dating Justin without missing a beat – and suddenly he's her whole world."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Perry Moves On Quickly

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Perry was spotted on her dinner date with Trudeau after splitting with Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hot N Cold singer, 41, split with Pirates of the Caribbean hunk Bloom, 49 – father of her daughter, Daisy Dove, 5 – after nine years together, announcing the end of their engagement early last summer.

Then, in late July, Perry was spotted dining with Trudeau, 54, in Montreal. He was also seen singing along in the crowd during her concert in the same city.

Article continues below advertisement

Yacht PDA Sparks Concern

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Amy Schumer has been focused on controlling the narrative as details of her divorce from Chris Fischer emerge.

Amy Schumer's Divorce Strategy Exposed — Including How She is Intent on 'Controlling the Narrative' of Split From Chris Fischer

Priscilla Presley has revealed Elvis stays always on her mind as she obsessively listens to his music daily.

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley Confesses Elvis is Always on Her Mind — As She Obsessively Listens to His Music

Article continues below advertisement
Trudeau's getaway included yacht outings near Santa Barbara as friends voiced concern over Perry moving too fast.
Source: MEGA

Trudeau's getaway included yacht outings near Santa Barbara as friends voiced concern over Perry moving too fast.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

By October, the new couple was also seen canoodling on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, and Perry recently shared photos of their beachy getaway on Instagram.

The insider said: "It's a little concerning because she never really stopped to catch her breath or process the breakup properly. But Katy doesn't want to hear any of that.

"She keeps saying she's never been happier and that this feels easy in a way that things with Orlando never did."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.