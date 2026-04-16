EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Ordered To Draft In Private SWAT-Style Marksmen For Blow-Out Wedding'

At least 150 guests are anticipated, with names such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, and Zoë Kravitz reportedly invited, alongside Kelce's brother Jason Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes.

As we have also revealed, tight security preparations are already intensifying around the big day following a string of leaks about the guest list, dress, and schedule – prompting organizers to tighten already extensive protective measures.

Insiders said the scale of the event, combined with the circulation of sensitive details, has also now triggered unprecedented precautions.

"Taylor and Travis' teams have effectively been told to think in terms of high-level threat planning," one security consultant told us.

"At this point, bringing in private SWAT team-style marksmen and specialist units isn't being treated as excessive – it's being discussed as a necessary layer of protection, and the couple is being warned they should bring them in."