Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > NFL
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Kelce's Hollywood Dream Revealed! Former NFL Star 'Driven to Hone His Comedy Skills' as He Plans Major TV Comeback

Photo of Jason Kelce
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce is looking to make a dent in Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

His brother may be engaged to a superstar, but Jason Kelce, who cohosts the popular New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce (a.k.a. Taylor Swift's fiancé), is the one more interested in showbiz.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Philadelphia Eagles center wants to expand his reach in Hollywood. He's already appeared on Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as appeared in multiple TV commercials.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Kelce Is a 'Comedy Nerd'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Kelce
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce is reportedly eyeing a bigger Hollywood footprint after appearing on 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Jason has a passion for comedy and for show business in general that Travis [Kelce] doesn't," an insider says of the 38-year-old. "Sure, Travis can make a meal out of a lighthearted cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, but Jason is by far the bigger comedy nerd and show business aficionado than Travis is."

Indeed, the dad of four, with wife of seven years, Kylie Kelce, even drafted writers who worked for his comedy hero Conan O'Brien when staffing his ESPN show, They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce
Source: I. MARLEY/CINCINNATI ATHLETICS/MEGA

Travis Kelce is described by an insider as less showbiz-driven than his brother Jason.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
mariah carey still doesnt know jennifer lopez years

EXCLUSIVE: The Shade Lives On! Mariah Carey Says She Still Doesn't Know Fellow Superstar Jennifer Lopez After 22 Years

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after saying NASA faked the moon landing based on TikTok clips.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Space Meltdown! Reality Queen Sparks Outrage After Claiming NASA 'Faked' the Moon Landing

And, before its January debut, he practiced his monologue skills at the Upright Citizens Brigade improv studio.

"He's driven to hone his comedy skills," said the insider. "His goal is to lead a significant, successful comedy project that gets him taken seriously in that world."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.