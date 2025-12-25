EXCLUSIVE: Jason Kelce's Hollywood Dream Revealed! Former NFL Star 'Driven to Hone His Comedy Skills' as He Plans Major TV Comeback
Dec. 25 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
His brother may be engaged to a superstar, but Jason Kelce, who cohosts the popular New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce (a.k.a. Taylor Swift's fiancé), is the one more interested in showbiz.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Philadelphia Eagles center wants to expand his reach in Hollywood. He's already appeared on Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as appeared in multiple TV commercials.
Jason Kelce Is a 'Comedy Nerd'
"Jason has a passion for comedy and for show business in general that Travis [Kelce] doesn't," an insider says of the 38-year-old. "Sure, Travis can make a meal out of a lighthearted cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, but Jason is by far the bigger comedy nerd and show business aficionado than Travis is."
Indeed, the dad of four, with wife of seven years, Kylie Kelce, even drafted writers who worked for his comedy hero Conan O'Brien when staffing his ESPN show, They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce.
And, before its January debut, he practiced his monologue skills at the Upright Citizens Brigade improv studio.
"He's driven to hone his comedy skills," said the insider. "His goal is to lead a significant, successful comedy project that gets him taken seriously in that world."