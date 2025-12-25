EXCLUSIVE: Jason Kelce's Hollywood Dream Revealed! Former NFL Star 'Driven to Hone His Comedy Skills' as He Plans Major TV Comeback

His brother may be engaged to a superstar, but Jason Kelce, who cohosts the popular New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce (a.k.a. Taylor Swift's fiancé), is the one more interested in showbiz.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Philadelphia Eagles center wants to expand his reach in Hollywood. He's already appeared on Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as appeared in multiple TV commercials.