EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Is Now Mortified to Give Public Addresses' As There's 'Too Many Sleazy Elephants in the Room'

Palace aides have emphasized the tone will remain celebratory, focusing on Elizabeth's decades of service and influence. But a senior palace aide told us: "For Charles, giving speeches like this has become emotionally draining – there are simply too many unresolved issues hanging over the family, and it is impossible to ignore them completely."

The source added: "Moments that should feel purely commemorative are now layered with what many see as 'elephants in the room' – and that contrast is what makes it so difficult for him."

According to insiders, the King's upcoming address has taken on an added emotional weight due to the broader context surrounding the monarchy.

One source said: "This is not just about honoring his mother – it is happening against a backdrop of ongoing strain, from his brother Andrew's Epstein scandal to Harry's continued estrangement and Charles' own cancer battle."