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EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Is Now Mortified to Give Public Addresses' As There's 'Too Many Sleazy Elephants in the Room'

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles may not been ready to speak to the public quite yet.

April 13 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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King Charles is said to be feeling "devastated" at the prospect of delivering public speeches – including a major address marking what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday – as insiders tell RadarOnline.com the weight of ongoing royal controversies has made such moments deeply uncomfortable.

Charles, 77, is due to lead national and Commonwealth commemorations on April 21 to honor his late mother, who died aged 96 in September 2022. Alongside Queen Camilla, 78, he will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for organizations connected to Elizabeth, while events across the UK will include exhibitions, commemorative initiatives, and public tributes.

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'Elephants in the Room' Impact King Charles

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Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is said to now be terrified of giving public addresses.

Palace aides have emphasized the tone will remain celebratory, focusing on Elizabeth's decades of service and influence. But a senior palace aide told us: "For Charles, giving speeches like this has become emotionally draining – there are simply too many unresolved issues hanging over the family, and it is impossible to ignore them completely."

The source added: "Moments that should feel purely commemorative are now layered with what many see as 'elephants in the room' – and that contrast is what makes it so difficult for him."

According to insiders, the King's upcoming address has taken on an added emotional weight due to the broader context surrounding the monarchy.

One source said: "This is not just about honoring his mother – it is happening against a backdrop of ongoing strain, from his brother Andrew's Epstein scandal to Harry's continued estrangement and Charles' own cancer battle."

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Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

The king is said to be 'sad' following all the scandals that have hit the royal family.

They added: "Being expected to deliver a composed, unifying message while all of that lingers in the background is something he finds deeply challenging."

Sources close to the monarch also describe what they call a "secret sadness" tied to the current state of the royal family, particularly in comparison to the stability associated with Elizabeth's reign.

One insider said: "There is a strong sense that he is reflecting on how much has changed since she passed, and not all of it for the better."

The source added: "He feels the contrast very acutely at moments like this, when he is being asked to represent continuity and strength."

Charles is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, but has continued to carry out public duties.

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'The Emotional Toll' of Speaking in Public

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's scandal is also said to have his older brother weary of speaking in public.

At the same time, tensions with Prince Harry, 41, remain unresolved following his departure from royal life in 2020 and subsequent estrangement from the family. The situation has been further complicated by the ongoing fallout surrounding the former Prince Andrew, 66, whose past associations with Epstein continue to cast a huge shadow over The Firm.

Another palace source said: "For Charles, these public addresses are no longer straightforward ceremonial duties – they come with an emotional toll because of everything happening behind the scenes, especially the sleazy accusations surrounding Andrew. He is painfully aware that while he is speaking about unity and legacy, the reality is far more complicated, and that weighs heavily on him."

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Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

King Charles will lead the national and Commonwealth commemorations to honor his late mom, Queen Elizabeth.

Despite the challenges, Charles is expected to focus his speech on Elizabeth's life and achievements, including her wartime service and her 70-year reign.

Senior royals, including Prince William, 43, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, as well as Princess Anne, 75, and Prince Edward, 62, are expected to attend the Buckingham Palace reception in her honor.

A further source said: "Charles remains determined to honor his mother in the way she would have expected, with dignity and focus on service. But behind that public composure, there is no denying that these occasions are becoming increasingly difficult for him to navigate."

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