EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Holed Up With Holistic Healer' in 'Desperate Bid to Realign Her Chakras'

Beyond the healer connection, Ferguson is thought to have been traveling between multiple locations, including Switzerland, Ireland, and the US, staying with a network of loyal friends. Among those said to have offered support is Priscilla Presley, who is said to have opened her Los Angeles guest house to Ferguson in recognition of their longstanding friendship – though she has denied this.

Another insider said: "At the moment, Sarah isn't anchored to any one place and is instead moving between a handful of close, trusted friends who are offering both a place to stay and much-needed emotional backing."

They added: "Living in that kind of unsettled, transient way – on top of the intense pressure she is facing – has only heightened her need to find stability elsewhere, which is why she is leaning more heavily into grounding practices like holistic healing to regain a sense of balance."

Sources claimed Ferguson has also been revisiting wellness clinics in Europe, including exclusive retreats known for their privacy and therapeutic programs.

One insider said: "Settings like these provide precisely what Sarah feels she needs at this moment – a high level of privacy, attentive care, and the space to step back and emotionally reset without the relentless glare of public attention. For Sarah, being in those environments creates a buffer from the expectations and pressures tied to her public persona, allowing her to momentarily detach from that identity and focus on herself in a more personal, protected way."