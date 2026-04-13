EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Holed Up With Holistic Healer' in 'Desperate Bid to Realign Her Chakras'
April 13 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Shamed Sarah Ferguson is said to be seeking refuge with a trusted holistic healer in what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a "desperate bid to realign her chakras" as she retreats from public life following mounting personal and reputational pressures.
Ferguson, 66, has not been publicly seen since attending her granddaughter's christening in London on December 12, sparking huge speculation about her current whereabouts.
Sarah Ferguson Seeks Spiritual Healing
The former Duchess of York has been navigating the continued fallout from her past associations with Jeffrey Epstein, alongside broader strains within royal circles.
Known for her high-profile lifestyle, her sudden disappearance has led to reports she is moving between properties owned by close friends across the US and Europe, while seeking emotional support and privacy.
A source familiar with her movements told us: "Seeking out a holistic healer is, for Sarah, a very intentional and personal step toward restoring some sense of inner stability – she genuinely – and, frankly, a bit desperately – believes that approaches like chakra work, meditation and spiritual healing can help her make sense of the emotional strain she has been under and begin to process it in a more grounded way."
Stepping Back from Public Life
The insider added: "It speaks volumes about just how overwhelmed she has become in recent months, and how dramatically she has stepped back from the highly visible, socially driven life she once embraced so confidently."
According to sources, Ferguson is now leaning on longtime friend and holistic practitioner Anamika Neitlich, who previously supported her during a 2010 crisis.
"Sarah has a well-established pattern of turning to alternative and holistic therapies at moments when she feels emotionally overwhelmed or at a personal low point, and this situation appears to be following that same trajectory – she is actively seeking out a sense of calm, mental clarity, and emotional steadiness," the insider explained.
Quiet Retreats to Regain Control
The insider added: "For her, these kinds of retreats are not just about relaxation, they are a way of shutting out the external pressures and constant scrutiny – a deliberate effort to quiet the noise surrounding her life and regain a sense of control."
The source also said such retreats are seen by Ferguson as a way to "quiet the noise" surrounding her life. Neitlich is said to have hosted Ferguson at her Montecito home in the past.
Friends believe the duchess may once again be turning to similar practices, including meditation, energy healing, and wellness routines designed to restore emotional equilibrium.
Beyond the healer connection, Ferguson is thought to have been traveling between multiple locations, including Switzerland, Ireland, and the US, staying with a network of loyal friends. Among those said to have offered support is Priscilla Presley, who is said to have opened her Los Angeles guest house to Ferguson in recognition of their longstanding friendship – though she has denied this.
Another insider said: "At the moment, Sarah isn't anchored to any one place and is instead moving between a handful of close, trusted friends who are offering both a place to stay and much-needed emotional backing."
They added: "Living in that kind of unsettled, transient way – on top of the intense pressure she is facing – has only heightened her need to find stability elsewhere, which is why she is leaning more heavily into grounding practices like holistic healing to regain a sense of balance."
Sources claimed Ferguson has also been revisiting wellness clinics in Europe, including exclusive retreats known for their privacy and therapeutic programs.
One insider said: "Settings like these provide precisely what Sarah feels she needs at this moment – a high level of privacy, attentive care, and the space to step back and emotionally reset without the relentless glare of public attention. For Sarah, being in those environments creates a buffer from the expectations and pressures tied to her public persona, allowing her to momentarily detach from that identity and focus on herself in a more personal, protected way."